7/23/18 Colleen Phillips and Kelly Knorr (Click here to download or listen)

Colleen Phillips, Vice President of Marketing, Service 1stFederal Credit Union, Kelly Knorr, Marketing & Communications Specialist, and/or ‘Crissie,’ the Service 1st mascot, on the upcoming annual Duck Derby and other events to benefit the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, the ADMI and the ThinkBIG fund. We’ll discuss the fun events, activities, food, and the mascot at Service 1st, along with the good causes they support. We’ll discuss the “thousands of little rubber duckies’ event on August 4. www.service1.org

