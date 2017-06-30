6/30/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of the latest Transformers movie, and he’ll have words about new movies. In entertainment news, he’ll discuss the Catholic League in uproar over new comedy, ‘The Little Hours’ and Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave ‘Fast and Furious.’ (Click here to hear or download the interview)
6/30/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of the latest Transformers movie, and he’ll have words about new movies. In entertainment news, he’ll discuss the Catholic League in uproar over new comedy, ‘The Little Hours’ and Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave ‘Fast and Furious.’ (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
June 30, 2017 |
About The Author