6/28/17 Slade Shreck, one of the co-chairs of the Sunbury River Festival, on this year’s festival, the call for participants in The Valley’s Got Talent, the entertainment line up, a call for vendors and volunteers, and other topics. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
June 28, 2017 |
