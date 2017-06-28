Home
6/28/17 Slade Shreck, one of the co-chairs of the Sunbury River Festival, on this year’s festival, the call for participants in The Valley’s Got Talent, the entertainment line up, a call for vendors and volunteers, and other topics. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

Click here to hear or download the interview.

Written by WKOK Staff