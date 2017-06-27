6/27/17 Peterson Toscano, bible scholar, actor, theatrical performance activist, of Sunbury, on his new international launch of his new film, Transfigurations, on gender non-conforming Bible characters. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
6/27/17 Peterson Toscano, bible scholar, actor, theatrical performance activist, of Sunbury, on his new international launch of his new film, Transfigurations, on gender non-conforming Bible characters. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
June 27, 2017 |
About The Author