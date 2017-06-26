6/26/17 Taylor Lightman, Marketing Director (for the annual massive yard sale), Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley with an update on their outreach/fundraising ‘Love Flows,’ helping to contribute to the food/lunch giveaway program and their upcoming yard sale. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
June 26, 2017 |
