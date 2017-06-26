6/26/17 Andy and Cindy Russell, Philanthropists, he is a former standout Pittsburgh Steeler and both are very active in a number of educational and charitable initiatives. They’ll talk about the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation funding of an all-inclusive playground in Snyder County. We’ll talk about unique playground, the foundation and their efforts to raise more money for the project. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
June 26, 2017 |
