6/23/17 Movie ‘Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author, and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of ’47 Meters Down’ and he’ll have words about new movies. We’ll discuss entertainment news, including the directors of the upcoming Star Wars movie fired during production, Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting and Carrrie Fisher had illegal drugs in her system when she died. (Click here to hear or download the interview)