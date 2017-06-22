6/22/17 Beth Miller, Board Member, and Jim Mathias, Executive Director, The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, with an update on construction progress, the membership opportunities, the many partners, and their holistic approach to recreation and wellness. We’ll talk about the many new aspects of the MCRW since we interviewed Jim at the construction site earlier this year. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
June 22, 2017 |
