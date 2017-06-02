6/2/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of ‘Baywatch,’ and words about new movies. We’ll also discuss the ‘Wonder Woman’ movie—the push back because of a ‘women-only’ screening and Lebanon (the country) might not show it at all. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
6/2/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of ‘Baywatch,’ and words about new movies. We’ll also discuss the ‘Wonder Woman’ movie—the push back because of a ‘women-only’ screening and Lebanon (the country) might not show it at all. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
June 2, 2017 |
