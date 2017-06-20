6/20/17 Kevin Bittenbender, Chair of the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade Committee, on the wrap-up of the Freedom Bike Ride, the huge fireworks display, Monumental Mike, the parade, veterans recognition ceremony, picnic and band concerts, Gala Dinner Dance, and Mr. David Wisnia’s Saturday Grand Marshall role, his singing and his special performance Sunday. (Click here to hear or download the interview)