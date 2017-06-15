6/15/17 Carol Parenzan, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, along with Ian Adrian, nature photographer, and Andrew Weaver, Air Weaver balloon artist, with an update on the Riverkeeper, the upcoming ‘Sunrise Sunset Susquehanna Paddle & Play’; event, the Annual International Waterkeeper Gathering, the need for office space, new Board of Directors members, AmeriCorps, VISTA, camp and watershed pilot project. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
June 15, 2017 |
