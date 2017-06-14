Home
6/14/17 Kelly Hoffman, organizer of Freeburg’s First Annual Freedom Run, a run and walk held during the firement’s carnival week. The race is designed to be a fun, community oriented, family friendly activity for everyone. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

