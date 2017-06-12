Home
6/12/17 Stan Zellers, President, Susquehanna Valley Conservatives, on their meeting Monday, their guest Daryl Metcalfe, and his topic: Right to Work legislation. We’ll talk about the RTW legislation, the Conservatives group and their activities. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

Click here to download the interview.

