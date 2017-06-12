6/12/17 Stan Zellers, President, Susquehanna Valley Conservatives, on their meeting Monday, their guest Daryl Metcalfe, and his topic: Right to Work legislation. We’ll talk about the RTW legislation, the Conservatives group and their activities. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
June 12, 2017 |
