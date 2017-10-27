5th suspect arrested in connection with SU robbery

SELINSGROVE— Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery at Susquehanna University back on August 26. Selinsgrove police arrested 18-year-old Brice David Harro of Middleburg Friday afternoon. He is the fifth suspect arrested in connection to this incident.

Harro is being charged with three felony counts as an accessory to robbery, three felony counts of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and other charges. He was arraigned before District Magistrate John Reed Friday and released on $75,000 bail. A hearing has been scheduled for November 6.

Selinsgrove police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove PD at 570-374-8655.