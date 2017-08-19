5th Annual Snyder County Night Out

SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Coalition for Kids has been working to strengthen the community for the children of Snyder County. Their annual Snyder County Night Out offers kids free activities focused on safety and wellness.

Kelly Feiler is the community mobilizer for the coalition, she spoke about their fifth annual night out happening Tuesday evening, “We have at least forty some if not more vendors coming this year, some new ones, some exciting stuff. East Snyder Garden is going to come and have a little pile of dirt for kids to play in, run lites from Lewisburg will be there to show their stuff, swim teams and all kinds of fun stuff this year.”

Feiler says the event is affiliated with the National Night Out initiative, “ It truly is to highlight the first responders and to give the children a chance to meet the police officers, the fire police, the ambulance drivers, the life flight people so that they do get to meet them in a friendly capacity.”

Snyder County Night Out will be held Tuesday, August 22 from 4- 7pm at the East Snyder Community park in Selinsgrove. The night will feature free and kids activities. For more information visit SCC4K.org or listen to the entire interview with Kelly Feiler from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com.