5/9/17 Nick Clark, Valerie Allison, Amy Caron, and Chanin Wendling, candidates for Selinsgrove School Board. They will be talking about advancing the financial and administrative decision making at Selinsgrove, as well as enhancing extracurriculars, academics, and the respect of minority students. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
5/9/17 Nick Clark, Valerie Allison, Amy Caron, and Chanin Wendling, candidates for Selinsgrove School Board. They will be talking about advancing the financial and administrative decision making at Selinsgrove, as well as enhancing extracurriculars, academics, and the respect of minority students. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
May 9, 2017 |
About The Author