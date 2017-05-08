5/8/17 John Meckley, Chairman of the Milton Bicentennial Committee, on their service project (which is underway), the open registration for a number of upcoming events, and more info about all the activities. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
5/8/17 John Meckley, Chairman of the Milton Bicentennial Committee, on their service project (which is underway), the open registration for a number of upcoming events, and more info about all the activities. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
May 8, 2017 |
