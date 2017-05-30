5/30/17 Nick Jacobson, President of the Sophomore Class of Lewisburg Area High School, and Jake Rothman, Vice President of the class, on an upcoming concert, the call for more participants and several student/community projects. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
May 30, 2017 |
