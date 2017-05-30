5/30/17 Brad Catherman, 7th grade teacher, Donald Eichorn Middle School, Lewisburg, and Christopher Martine, David Burpee Professor of Plant Genetics and Research, Curator, Manning Herbarium, Biology Department, Bucknell University, on the new tomato species discovery, the international recognition and the role Bucknell and Lewisburg high had in the naming and documenting of the species. (Click here to hear or download the interview)