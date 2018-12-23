AP for Sunday 12/23: Dauphin County Sexual Assault Investigation Closing, Record Setting Box Office Weekend, and Sports News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The county prosecutor in Harrisburg is closing a sexual assault investigation into a now-former state representative at the request of the Harrisburg political consultant who had filed a complaint against him. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Friday the woman and Republican former Rep. Nick Miccarelli both cooperated with the investigation.

Through her lawyer, the political consultant says she saw the possibility of criminal proceedings as “even more trauma” and wants to move on with her life. Miccarelli didn’t seek re-election in a Delaware County district. His spokesman says Miccarelli is innocent and says there should be no tolerance for false accusations. The woman has claimed Miccarelli came to her house after they broke up in 2014 and forced her to have sex.

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say two staffers at a Pennsylvania facility for patients with disabilities encouraged children to fight. Twenty-four-year-old Rayne Portela, of Glenside, and 25-year-old Anthony Merrick, of Coatesville, appeared in District Court in Exton on charges of failure to report or refer, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.

Police say the incident happened at the Devereux Kanner Center in West Whiteland Township in July. Authorities say surveillance video shows Portela and Merrick place two 13-year-old boys in a makeshift ring and encourage them to fight. Police say one of the alleged victims has developmental disabilities. Authorities say a staffer recorded the fight and shared it. Police say they learned of the incident after a parent called.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say two more people have been gunned down in Philadelphia after a violent night that left two others dead and critically injured more people. A police spokeswoman says an unidentified man and woman were pronounced dead after a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in north Philadelphia near Temple University. A 35-year-old man taken to Temple Medical Center in extremely critical condition was “also being held as a prisoner.”

Earlier, police said a 27-year-old man died after being shot “multiple times in the head” shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in west Philadelphia. A 36-year-old man was critically injured. In north Philadelphia shortly before midnight, a 35-year-old man was killed. Other shootings critically injured three other people. Police list 339 homicides as of Dec. 20, a 12-percent increase over last year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Paul; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. “Fox News Sunday” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

PAUL, Minn. (AP) — It’s a time of year when lots of people decide to have a ball. But in this instance, the ball was returned. The “ball” in question — is a finial that had been perched atop the conservatory at Como Park in St. Paul, Minnesota. Authorities say someone scaled the building to remove the golden sphere, prompting a search and a bid for help in locating the orb.

Eventually police got a tip which led them to a nearby park — where the ball was found, wrapped in a giant Christmas stocking. No arrests have been made, but the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports security cameras spotted a group of people approaching the conservatory — and about 15 minutes later leaving the area with the ball.

NEW YORK (AP) — Around this time last year, people were suggesting people were weaning themselves off the idea of going to the movies. And there was good reason to draw that conclusion: Ticket sales slumped badly as streaming services became more popular. But movies have had the kind of bounce-back year that you hear about, well, only in movie scripts. Entering the pre-Christmas weekend, movies like “Aquaman,” ”Bumblebee” and “Mary Poppins Returns” are hitting theaters.

It’s expected that they will help boost ticket sales to a new annual record. 2018’s totals are pegged to pass the previous record of $11.4 billion, set in 2016. Among those taking a bow for the success at the multiplexes are cultural touchstone movies like “Black Panther,” ”Crazy Rich Asians” and even documentaries like “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” When the dust settles, box office revenue is expected to end up around $11.8 billion for the year. The overall domestic gross is up nearly 9 percent from last year, while ticket sales are up about 6 percent.

PA Sports Stories, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Ben Simmons added 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 126-101 on Saturday night. JJ Redick added 22 points for the 76ers, who pulled within 2 ½ games of first-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sidney Crosby set up three goals and Matt Murray made 38 saves as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 Saturday night. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Kris Letang added a goal for the Penguins, who won for the fifth time in six games. It was Murray’s second shutout in 14 starts this season. The Hurricanes lost for the fifth time in six games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals and Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Zach Werenski also scored and Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists for the Blue Jackets, who have won three straight. James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist and Sean Couturier and Phil Varone netted goals for Philadelphia, which lost its first game since interim coach Scott Gordon replaced the fired Dave Hakstol.

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD

High School Basketball

Girls

Milton 30, Shikellamy 27

Lewisburg 45, Midd-West 17

Mifflinburg 50, Central Mountain 34

Mount Carmel 54, Bloomsburg 42

Southern Columbia 36, Hughesville 30

Greenwood 51, Juniata 39

Warrior Run 35, Montoursville 34

Boys

Danville 78, Milton 39

Lourdes Regional 88, Sullivan County 46

East Juniata 81, Northumberland Christian 72

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Clippers 132 Denver 111

Final 3OT Washington 149 Phoenix 146

Final Philadelphia 126 Toronto 101

Final Miami 94 Milwaukee 87

Final Houston 108 San Antonio 101

Final Golden State 120 Dallas 116

Final Oklahoma City 107 Utah 106

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 Nashville 2

Final Columbus 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Florida 2 Detroit 1

Final St. Louis 3 Calgary 1

Final OT Montreal 4 Vegas 3

Final OT L.A. Kings 3 San Jose 2

Final Arizona 6 Colorado 4

Final Buffalo 3 Anaheim 0

Final Washington 4 Ottawa 0

Final Pittsburgh 3 Carolina 0

Final Toronto 5 N-Y Rangers 3

Final OT Dallas 2 Minnesota 1

Final Winnipeg 1 Vancouver 0

Final Tampa Bay 6 Edmonton 3

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 25 Washington 16

Final Baltimore 22 L.A. Chargers 10

Minnesota at Detroit 1:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina 1:00 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m.

Green Bay at N-Y Jets 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas 1:00 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland 1:00 p.m.

Buffalo at New England 1:00 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami 1:00 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle 8:20 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (18) Arizona St. 80 (1) Kansas 76

Final (3) Tennessee 83 Wake Forest 64

Final (4) Michigan 71 Air Force 50

Final (5) Virginia 72 William & Mary 40

Final (6) Nevada 68 Akron 62

Final (7) Auburn 93 Murray St. 88

Final (19) Kentucky 80 (9) North Carolina 72

Final (11) Florida St. 81 Saint Louis 59

Final (15) Ohio St. 80 UCLA 66

Final (16) Wisconsin 84 Grambling St. 53

Final (17) Mississippi St. 67 Wright St. 63

Final (22) Indiana 94 Jacksonville 64

Final (23) Iowa 110 Savannah St. 64

Final (25) Nebraska 86 Cal St.-Fullerton 62

SUNDAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Detroit 4:00 p.m.

Washington at Indiana 5:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento 6:00 p.m.

Miami at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston 6:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn 6:00 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland 6:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland 9:00 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus at New Jersey 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Carolina 5:00 p.m.

Florida at Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Vegas 8:00 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose 8:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Coppin St. at (21) Houston 4:00 p.m.

