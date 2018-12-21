NFF Family: Disabled mom continues benefiting from the Needy Family Fund

By William Bowman

The Daily Item

Charlene Esbenshade has an insider’s look at the Needy Family Fund on several accounts.

A disabled mother, Esbenshade and her daughter have benefitted from the Needy Family Fund for the last three years Esbenshade does what she can to give back, working as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army — which has overseen the fund for more than three decades.

Esbenshade said this is her third year as a bell-ringer inside the door at Boscov’s at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. She is able to work despite a degenerative back that limits mobility.

Because of a birth defect, two vertebrae in Esbenshade’s back are fused together, limiting what jobs she can do. The 36-year-old mother who lives in Sunbury is on disability and is grateful for the help the Needy Family Fund can offer her and her daughter.

“I like that the Needy Family Fund helps me give my daughter the best I can,” Esbenshade said. “I do what I can to help with everything.”

Esbenshade is hopeful the fund can once again help her. Her daughter likes Pokemon and Jurrasic World, she said, and would be grateful for anything this holiday season.

“The fund has been helpful to me over the years,” she said. “It helps a lot of people in the area.”

he Needy Family Fund has been held since 1987 and is sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank along with the Degenstein Foundation. It has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to help the less fortunate in the area. The Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury administer the program.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed to or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.