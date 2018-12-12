X-Mas trees–Keep it Real! AP PA Headlines, Features Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/12/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state representative stepped down on Tuesday, ending uncertainty about her official status that had swirled since she was sentenced to probation in a bribery case 11 days earlier. Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, D-Philadelphia, said in a letter to House Speaker Mike Turzai that her resignation was being done under protest, noting her legal challenge to the criminal conviction will continue.

Her letter to Turzai acknowledged what officials had maintained — that her bribery conviction rendered her ineligible under the state constitution to serve in the Legislature. Lowery Brown, 52, was convicted by a jury in October of bribery, conflict of interest and failure to properly file a financial disclosure report. The county judge who sentenced her Nov. 30 to 23 months of probation said he was disturbed by the undercover investigation that produced the charges against Lowery Brown. GOP skeptical in residency dispute with new Senate Democrat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lawyers for a woman newly elected to Pennsylvania’s Senate say documents they submitted to the top Republican senator should address any concerns that she doesn’t meet residency requirements to serve in the chamber. Democrat Lindsey Williams’ lawyers submitted a 97-page package Monday to Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, whose office is reviewing it. Republicans are threatening to bar Williams from taking her seat.

That could force a special election and give Republicans another shot at keeping the Pittsburgh-area seat that Williams won narrowly in November’s election. In the paperwork, Williams’ lawyers contend that she had begun staying with Pittsburgh-area friends in time to meet a constitutional requirement that senators be “citizens and inhabitants” of Pennsylvania for four years before they’re elected. Williams, a Pennsylvania native, was moving from Maryland.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s independently elected fiscal watchdog is urging state lawmakers to rein in pharmacy benefit managers, saying the companies are allowed to operate in secrecy in ways that let them profit while driving up health care costs. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released an 18-page report Tuesday saying many other states have taken action to force more transparency on pharmacy benefit managers.

DePasquale’s report says Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program paid nearly $2.9 billion in 2017 to pharmacy benefit managers, an increase of 100 percent in four years. But DePasquale says there’s no way to verify how much went to profits because pharmacy benefit managers are subcontractors. A trade association for the companies says clients have complete transparency and it says the report’s claims that pharmacy benefit managers pay community pharmacies unfairly is untrue.

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) — A judge has set bail for a woman accused of causing a crash in Pennsylvania that killed two high school students at $1 million. Prosecutors say the 63-year-old will not be remanded to prison, and she will instead be on house arrest with electronic monitoring pending her next court appearance. Authorities say the Mount Joy woman was driving between 73 and 77 mph when she plowed into several vehicles in Warwick Township in October.

The crash killed two Warwick High School students, 17-year-old Meghan Keeney and 16-year-old Jack Nicholson. The driver is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — Christmas tree farmers worry they’re slowly losing ground to the artificial tree, so they’re taking to social media this holiday season to persuade Americans to go natural. The Christmas Tree Promotion Board is running an ad campaign on Instagram and Facebook called “It’s Christmas. Keep It Real!” It’s based on other popular agricultural campaigns like “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” and “Got Milk?” Up to 80 percent of Americans who have a Christmas tree now have an artificial evergreen and the $1 billion market for fake trees is growing at about 4 percent a year — even though they can be reused again and again.

A series of short movies on Instagram and Facebook follow real families as they hunt for the perfect tree, cut it down and decorate it. The target audience is the “millennial mom” because tree farmers are increasingly worried that young adults starting their own family traditions will opt for an artificial tree, costing farmers a generation of customers, said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, based in Michigan.

It’s impossible to know exactly how many real Christmas trees are sold each year because there is no central clearinghouse or agency collecting that information. But the National Christmas Tree Association estimates about 25 million evergreens are harvested each year — and presumably, most of those are sold. Americans buy about 10 million artificial trees each year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melting in the Arctic and Antarctica is getting worse, showing up at the oddest times, like winter, and in unexpected places. Scientists at a big conference paint a bleak picture of what’s going on Earth’s poles and how it harms wildlife and those of us who live further south. Tuesday’s Arctic report card highlights a Bering Sea that had record low sea ice in the winter. Sea ice at times was melting not increasing in winter. Scientists are seeing surprising melting in Earth’s polar regions at times they don’t expect, like winter, and in places they don’t expect, like eastern Antarctica.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual Arctic report card, detailing the second warmest year on record in the Arctic and problems, including record low winter sea ice in parts of the region, increased toxic algal blooms, which are normally a warm water phenomenon, and weather changes in the rest of the country attributable to what’s happening in the far North. The oldest and thickest sea ice is down 95 percent from 30 years ago. In 1985, about one-sixth of Arctic sea ice was thick multi-year ice, now it is maybe one-hundredth, Perovich said.

NEW YORK (AP) — Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year are the “guardians and the war on truth.” The group is made up of four journalists and a newspaper that Time says “are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world. Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show. The magazine recognizes the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world “for better or for worse” during the past year.

The “guardians” are slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, where five people were shot and killed at the newspaper’s offices in June; Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has been arrested; and two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar for nearly a year, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

NEW YORK (AP) — Female-led films have consistently outperformed male-led movies at the box office, according to a study initiated by Time’s Up, the organization formed by prominent women in the entertainment industry to promote gender equality. The study analyzed the 350 top-grossing films worldwide released between January 2014 and December 2017. Researchers found that in films with small, medium and large budgets, all averaged better global grosses when a woman was listed as the lead star.

Conducted by the talent agency Creative Artists Agency and the tech company shift7, the study found that films that passed the Bechdel test do better, too. The Bechdel test, an invention of the cartoonist Alison Bechdel, rates whether a movie features two female characters having a conversation about something other than a man.

Researchers found every $1 billion film at the box office — including films like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” ”Jurassic World” and “Beauty and the Beast” — passed the Bechdel test. Among films that cost more than $100 million to make, the ones that passed the Bechdel test grossed on average $618 million worldwide, while those that didn’t averaged $413 million.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Film Registry is turning 30 and will bring in a new crop of films ranging from dinosaurs’ return from extinction, a cowboys-in-love drama and stories showcasing Native Americans.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that the films “Jurassic Park,” ”Brokeback Mountain” and “My Fair Lady” are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.

“These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams,” Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said in a statement. The national library chose a few more memorable titles such as “The Shining,” ”Eve’s Bayou” ”Hud” and “Broadcast News.” Others on the list include 1898 film “Something Good – Negro Kiss” and “Smoke Signals” from 1998, along with animated films “Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People” (1984) and “Cinderella” (1950).

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathie Lee Gifford will put aside her morning glass of wine and step away from NBC’s “Today” show in April. NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim told staffers Tuesday morning that Gifford will leave the show after 11 years of getting up early, most recently hosting the 10 a.m. hour slot alongside Hoda Kotb and sipping plenty of reds.

In a memo to staff, Oppenheim called the 65-year-old Gifford “one of the most enduring and endearing talents in morning television. In short — she is a legend.” He said she will focus on her film, music and book projects. In the memo, Oppenheim said Gifford told him she was leaving “with a grateful heart but I’m truly excited for this new creative season in my life.”

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey have given $3 to the person who found it 14 years ago. Paige Woodie was 12 years old when she and a friend discovered the cash and turned it into a Monmouth Beach police officer in 2004. Sgt. Jeff Godwin tells the Asbury Park Press people who turn in found money are able to claim it within a reasonable amount of time if no one comes forward.

The cash turned up during an audit and police “thought it had been long enough.” Woodie says officers came to her home and asked if she could remember what she did in 2004. She couldn’t think of anything bad. That’s when the officers turned over the $3 in an evidence bag. She says half belongs to her friend.

WEBSTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state man who has been bowling for more than 90 years says he’s still trying to improve his game as he turns 105 years old. Tom Pisano bowls in the Monday and Wednesday leagues at AMF Empire Lanes in Webster, a Rochester suburb. League organizer Brad Larson says Pisano also stops by a couple other times a week to bowl additional games.

Larson says Pisano averages around 135 per game, but the centenarian always talks about improving his scores. Pisano turns 105 on Wednesday and celebrated his birthday with his league friends. Pisano, whose wife is also over 100 years old, says he bowls for the exercise. When asked what the secret to longevity is, he replied: “The Lord takes care of me.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 56, Milton 53

Danville 62, Central Mountain 52

Jersey Shore 74, Shikellamy 69 This game was on 1070AM WKOK.

Neumann 50, Millville 47

Sullivan County 47, Benton 19

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Line Mountain 52, Newport 18

Mifflin County 57, Chambersburg 35

Tyrone 59, Bellefonte 44

LAS VEGAS (AP) — All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. McCutchen was an All-Star each season from 2011-15 and spent nine years with Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Francisco last winter. He was dealt to the New York Yankees on Aug. 31 and hit .255 with 20 homers and 65 RBIs in 155 games overall this year. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. The season starts March 28, 3pm, Phillies vs. Braves.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are weighing changes thanks to a three-game losing streak. Coach Mike Tomlin says the team will work out kickers that could replace struggling starter Chris Boswell. Boswell has missed six field goals this season, including a potentially game-tying kick last week against Oakland. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to play against New England. Roethlisberger suffered bruised ribs against the Raiders that forced him to miss most of the second half. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Houston 111 Portland 104

Final San Antonio 111 Phoenix 86

Final Toronto 123 L.A. Clippers 99

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Carolina 1

Final OT Buffalo 4 L.A. Kings 3

Final Vancouver 3 Columbus 2

Final Boston 4 Arizona 3

Final Washington 6 Detroit 2

Final Minnesota 7 Montreal 1

Final Nashville 3 Ottawa 1

Final Winnipeg 6 Chicago 3

Final St. Louis 4 Florida 3

Final Edmonton 6 Colorado 4

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Penn 78 (17) Villanova 75

Final (23) Furman 77 Charleston Southern 69

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Washington 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern St. at (11) Texas Tech 7:30 p.m.

LSU at (24) Houston 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.