Free naloxone for all: PA AP Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is expanding efforts to make the anti-overdose medication naloxone available to the public with a statewide distribution day next week. Officials said Thursday that naloxone will be provided free to any state resident at 80 locations — most of them state, county and municipal health offices — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania, at little or no cost for those with insurance. It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids’ effect on the brain and respiratory system. The Wolf administration says over the past four years more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by police and emergency medical services responders using naloxone.

Monday on WKOK Sunrise, we’ll talk to one of the regional medical leaders at Geisinger about this new program.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Department of Agriculture is announcing a multi-year deal with Carlisle-based Giant Food Stores to sponsor the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Officials said Thursday the deal will pay the state $150,000 annually for the first three years, with a two-year renewal option for $175,000 per year.

Giant will be the official sponsor of Exposition Hall and will have a display during the Farm Show that features Pennsylvania vendors. The state isn’t yet disclosing the improvements that the sponsorship money will fund. The 103rd Farm Show runs Jan. 5-12. This year’s theme is “inspiring Pennsylvania’s story.”

HONOLULU (AP) — Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Don Long was alone on an anchored military seaplane in the middle of a bay across the island from Pearl Harbor when Japanese warplanes started striking Hawaii on December 7, 1941 — watching from afar as the bombs and bullets came closer, eventually reaching and destroying his solitary outpost.

The waves of attacking planes reached his military installation on Kaneohe Bay soon after Pearl Harbor was struck, and the young sailor saw buildings and planes start to explode all around him. When the gunfire finally reached him, setting the aircraft ablaze, he was forced to jump into the water and swim through fire to safety.

Now, 77 years later, Long will remember that day in Napa, California, where the 97-year-old survivor will reflect on the anniversary and honor those who died.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker is weighing whether to sign a sweeping package of bills that would weaken the powers of his Democratic successor. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the governor was reviewing the bills that passed early Wednesday morning during a rare lame-duck legislative session. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measures following overnight debate.

Evenson didn’t give a time frame for when Walker would act. Walker has six days to take action once the bills are delivered to him. Walker’s office worked closely with legislators to craft the measures, but Republican lawmakers made last-minute changes during late-night negotiations. Walker is getting bipartisan pressure to veto the measures, including from Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers (EE’-vers). Walker has already signaled general support for the legislation.

HAVANA (AP) — For the first time, average Cubans are eligible to sign up for internet service for their mobile phones. The start of wireless service over smartphones and tablets is a development long awaited on the communist-ruled island. Users began receiving text messages yesterday in the morning from the state telephone monopoly informing them they can buy internet access packages for 3G service.

Until now, nearly all Cubans could use their mobile phones only to get their state-run email accounts unless they connected to the internet at a limited number of government-sponsored Wi-Fi spots. Government officials and foreign businesspeople could use their mobiles anywhere to access the 3G network in recent years, though the service wasn’t always reliable.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is suing three opioid distributors, saying it failed to prevent the diversion of those drugs into the state and contributed to the opioid crisis. The complaint was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp., Attorney General Jim Hood said in a news release Thursday. It alleges the companies breached their legal duties to “monitor, detect, investigate, refuse, and report suspicious orders of opioids.” Hood said that is a violation of the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act and “as a result, Mississippi has been flooded with opioids and is suffering an ongoing public health crisis.”

The complaint alleges that if the companies had done what they were legally obligated to do, the opioid epidemic would not be what it is today. In 2017 alone, Hood said Mississippi had enough opioids supplied to provide 61 pills for every man, woman and child in the state. “If these distributors were attending to their supply rates, they would realize that amount of pills is way too large for a state the size of Mississippi,” Hood said. “These companies must own up to their contribution to this deadly crisis, and I intend on holding them fully accountable.”

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A high school teacher in central California was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after forcibly cutting the hair of one of her students while singing the national anthem, authorities said. Margaret Gieszinger was arrested Wednesday after videos posted to social media showed a student at University Preparatory High School in the city of Visalia sitting in a chair at the front of the classroom as Gieszinger cuts his hair.

In a video obtained by KFSN-TV, the 52-year-old science and chemistry teacher is heard belting the “Star Spangled Banner” while cutting chunks of the boy’s hair and tossing them behind her. The circumstances of what led the teacher to cut the student’s hair were not immediately known. After cutting the boy’s hair, Gieszinger grabs at a girl’s long hair before the students make a run for it out of the classroom, the video shows.

Officers responded Wednesday to the high school housed on the grounds of the College of the Sequoias, a California community college, after receiving reports of child endangerment involving a teacher and a “pair of scissors,” Police Chief Kevin Mizner told the Vasalia Times Delta. Mizner did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” staged an awards-season coup Thursday, landing a leading six nominations from the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards to narrowly edge more expected favorites like Bradley Cooper’s tear-jerking revival “A Star Is Born,” the interracial road-trip drama “Green Book” and the period romp “The Favourite.”

“Vice” topped all contenders in the nominations that were announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, including best picture, comedy and best actor nominations for Christian Bale’s nearly unrecognizable performance as the former vice president. It also earned nominations for Amy Adams’ Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell’s George W. Bush and for the screenplay and direction by McKay, the veteran comedy filmmaker who once skewered politicians as a “Saturday Night Live” writer.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — A woman has been scorned by her neighbors in a high-rise Florida condo because of a holiday message she spelled out in lights across her balcony. Kathy Hill says the Ebenezer Scrooge phrase ‘Bah Humbug” is one of her favorites at Christmas. But other residents of the twin towers of Marina Grande in Holly Hill weren’t amused.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Laurie Borasky-Gigliotti, who owns the unit Hill is renting, told her to take down the display because other residents were coming unglued. She says balcony lights are against the rules, “let alone Bah Humbug.” She warned Hill, a California woman who recently moved to Florida, to prepare for “major, massive retaliation.” Hill turned off the lights, and says she didn’t mean to offend anyone.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarez from the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia. Alvarez was 6-44 with a 2.71 ERA and one save in 76 appearances in 2018, striking out 59 in 63 innings. He allowed only three home runs to the 261 batters he faced while holding left-handed hitters to a .206 batting average and righties to a .232 mark. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It’ll be a family affair for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they travel to Oakland to play the Raiders. Pittsburgh rookie safety Terrell Edmunds and older brother Trey, a running back, will both be in uniform for the Steelers. Trey was promoted to the active roster this week after starter James Conner went down with an ankle injury. They won’t be the only Edmunds playing this weekend. Youngest brother Tremaine is a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley (100.9FM).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang and Phil Kessel each scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 6-2.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Jones scored his second goal of the game 10 seconds into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys saved their season with a win in Philadelphia a month ago. Carson Wentz and the Eagles will try to do the same in Texas on Sunday. It’s actually the third straight week for the defending champs on the brink since a blowout defeat to New Orleans following the loss to their NFC East rivals. The Cowboys have a chance for a fifth straight win that would all but eliminate the Eagles. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 128 N-Y Knicks 100

Final Portland 108 Phoenix 86

Final Utah 118 Houston 91

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Detroit 5 Toronto 4

Final Pittsburgh 6 N-Y Islanders 2

Final Colorado 5 Florida 2

Final OT Columbus 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Montreal 5 Ottawa 2

Final Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

Final Washington 4 Arizona 2

Final Calgary 2 Minnesota 0

Final Vancouver 5 Nashville 3

Final Vegas 4 Chicago 3

Final New Jersey 6 L.A. Kings 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 30 Jacksonville 9

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (18) Iowa 98 Iowa St. 84

Final Purdue 62 (23) Maryland 60

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee 9:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

