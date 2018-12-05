Gov. Wolf to attend Pres. Bush funeral: AP PA Headlines and more

AP PA Headlines 12/5/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will attend the invitation-only national funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, D.C. Wednesday’s funeral service is at the Washington National Cathedral. Bush died on Friday at age 94 and is lying in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

Wolf has ordered state flags to fly at half-staff until Jan. 1 to honor Bush and issued a statement calling Bush “a kind and gentle man who dedicated his life to service.” Also attending the funeral service are President Donald Trump, Prince Charles, former Polish President Lech Walesa and the current Polish president, Andrzej Duda. Eulogists include former President George W. Bush, former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson, former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and presidential historian Jon Meacham.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A court Tuesday narrowed a year-old state law that allows Pennsylvania residents to buy and use more powerful airborne fireworks, throwing out the part that permitted such sales from roadside tents. Commonwealth Court ruled that lawmakers improperly delegated their authority by imposing safety standards set by an outside group, in violation of the state constitution.

The judges invalidated the portion of the law that addressed sales from roadside tents and similar temporary structures, but left intact the rest of the law. That means sales of Roman candles, bottle rockets and other airborne fireworks will continue at the state’s roughly 80 brick-and-mortar fireworks stores. The 2017 law’s 12 percent tax will also remain in place.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police have arrested two men who they say attacked a state Game Warden who was investigating a possible hunting violation. Wade Winemiller and Thomas Kelly Jr. are facing felony assault charges among other offenses in connection with the attack Saturday morning.

Deputy Warden David Fidler had responded to a forested area near Pottsville when he encountered the 57-year-old men on ATVs. Authorities say a fight broke out between the three, and Fidler fired a shot from his pistol. Fidler was later treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. Kelly declined to comment Tuesday. (York Dispatch)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — The teacher for a class in New Hampshire in which students were videotaped singing about the Ku Klux Klan to the tune of “Jingle Bells” has been placed on paid administrative leave. Dover Superintendent William Harbron told Foster’s Daily Democrat that putting John Carver on leave will allow school officials to fully investigate what happened.

Cellphone footage surfaced over the weekend of the students singing, “KKK, KKK, Let’s kill all the blacks,” in class at Dover High School. Harbron said in a letter to the school community Monday the incident was part of a class assignment about the Reconstruction period in American history. Carver has not responded to requests for comment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s been another major hacking in the political world. The National Republican Congressional Committee says thousands of emails were swiped from aides of the panel during this year’s midterm campaign. A person familiar with the issue tells The Associated Press the email accounts were hacked during a series of intrusions spread over several months — but only discovered in April. At least four different party aides had their emails breached by hackers. Thousands of emails ended up being stolen in the breach — which again has exposed the kind of vulnerabilities that have kept cyber-security experts on edge since the 2016 presidential race.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart has a new job — he will host the 2019 Academy Awards, a role the prolific actor-comedian says fulfills a longtime dream. Hart announced his selection for the 91st Oscars in an Instagram statement Tuesday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed up with a tweet that welcomed him “to the family.” The announcement came hours after trade publication The Hollywood Reporter posted a story calling the Oscars host position “the least wanted job in Hollywood.” Hart clearly doesn’t feel that way, writing on Instagram that it has been on his list of dream jobs for years. The 2019 Oscars will be broadcast Feb. 24 on ABC.

SEVERANCE, Colo. (AP) — Imagine living in a town that gets a lot of snow — but also has a law banning snowball fights. For a 9-year-old boy in Severance, Colorado, it was indeed unimaginable. And he’s done something about it. Dane Best took his fight against the snowball ban to the town board Monday night. And members of the board voted unanimously to lift the ban. Speaking before the hearing, Dane said he thinks the snowball fight ban is “an outdated law.” He says he’d “want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble.” And now that the law has been lifted, Dane says he already has a target for his icy projectiles: his 4-year-old brother Dax. Meanwhile, Dane may have yet another issue to take up before the board. He owns a guinea pig — which is also illegal in Severance.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Age may be just a number. But according to Dutch law, it’s a number that can’t be changed. A Dutch court has ruled that a motivational speaker cannot legally change his age from 69 to 49 — even if he feels younger than he actually is. Emile Ratelband went to court recently in an effort to have 20 years shaved off his life’s total. But he fell short in his request to have his birth records altered to reflect the two-decade decrease. The court notes that Dutch law assigns certain rights and obligations based on age — like the right to vote and duty to attend school — and to ignore that would make age requirements meaningless. Ratelband says he plans to appeal.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — It’s been around so long that fans of “The Nutcracker” know how the holiday-themed musical goes. But this time, it had a surprise twist. During a performance in Wichita, Kansas, the prince in the production had a present for his favorite ballerina. A local newspaper reports that as Allison Evans played the Dewdrop Fairy, her boyfriend, Dalton Rupp-Meinert, dropped to one knee and proposed. Rupp-Meinert got the go-head to spring the surprise on Evans from the show’s choreographer — who came up with a plan to have Evans’ boyfriend be the prince. That involved him having to work on the dancing needed to pull the stunt off. Evans says she found the whole thing “hilarious.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Romeo Langford scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half to lead Indiana over Penn State 64-62. Rob Phinisee and Al Durham added 12 points apiece, Juwan Morgan chipped in 10 points and Justin Smith grabbed nine rebounds for the Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who won their second in a row. The Penn State Nittany Lion’s men’s basketball team plays on Newsradio 1070 WKOK AM and WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 96 Chicago 90

Final Orlando 105 Miami 90

Final Dallas 111 Portland 102

Final Sacramento 122 Phoenix 105

Final Utah 139 San Antonio 105

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Winnipeg 3 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Florida 5 Boston 0

Final Calgary 9 Columbus 6

Final Pittsburgh 6 Colorado 3

Final Montreal 5 Ottawa 2

Final SO Tampa Bay 6 Detroit 5

Final OT Toronto 4 Buffalo 3

Final Vegas 5 Washington 3

Final Minnesota 3 Vancouver 2

Final Arizona 2 L.A. Kings 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Kansas 72 Wofford 47

Final (5) Michigan 62 Northwestern 60

Final (8) Auburn 67 UNC-Asheville 41

Final (22) Mississippi St. 90 McNeese St. 77

Final (25) Furman 98 Elon 77

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Denver at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington at (1) Gonzaga 11:00 p.m.

Hartford at (3) Duke 7:00 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at (13) Texas Tech 7:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at (14) North Carolina 9:00 p.m.

VMI at (15) Virginia Tech 7:00 p.m.

Le Moyne at (17) Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

(19) Ohio St. at Illinois 7:00 p.m.

Temple at (21) Villanova 8:30 p.m.

(24) Nebraska at Minnesota 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.