Penn State and Alabama win: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/2/18

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The agency in charge of Pennsylvania government buildings is looking for bids to demolish a vacant state hospital where director M. Night Shyamalan recently shot his next movie. The Department of General Services on Friday said tearing down the Allentown State Hospital campus will save more than $2 million in annual costs.

The goal is to return the 195 acres to green space in order to make it easier to sell. The 1912-era campus’ 35 structures have been empty since the Human Services Department closed it eight years ago. General Services says many of the buildings are functionally obsolete. Officials say the project will include removing historic items and documentation of the property’s history. Shyamalan used the property for “Glass,” a superhero thriller slated for release early next year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives says he considers the tenure of a Philadelphia Democrat to have ended with her sentencing on a bribery conviction. A spokesman for Republican Speaker Mike Turzai says his position is that Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown is no longer a member and doesn’t qualify to receive a salary or get pension or lifetime health care benefits.

Lowery Brown was given 23 months of probation Friday and ordered to repay $4,000 in bribes she took from an undercover informant working with the state attorney general’s office. Her lawyer, Patrick Casey, isn’t commenting on Turzai’s statement, but says “the issue of her seat is the next matter” Lowery Brown will address. She was unopposed for a sixth term in the Nov. 6 election. Her district is in west Philadelphia.

Features

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian actress is facing trial next month charged with public obscenity after she attended the closing ceremony of a film festival in Cairo wearing a see-through embroidered gauze dress that revealed the entirety of her legs. Rania Youssef’s trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 12, follows a complaint to the chief prosecutor by a group of lawyers against the actress.

Egypt is a mostly conservative country with a Muslim majority. The Arab country of 100 million people has retained vestiges of secularism despite decades of growing religious conservatism, but Youssef’s case serves as a reminder that Islamic fundamentalism still pervades society five years after an Islamist president was ousted by the military. Youssef faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” after listeners said the song heard on countless holiday playlists is inappropriate. They’re certainly not the first to question the song’s undertones and criticize the duet, in which one singer tries to persuade the other to stay and their exchanges include lyrics like “What’s in this drink?” and “Baby, don’t hold out.”

One midday host Glenn Anderson says he recognizes that society was different when the song was written back in 1944, but he doesn’t think it has a place today, especially in the era of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. He announced on the pop music station’s website this week that the song would no longer be in its around-the-clock rotation of holiday music.

MONTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district is apologizing for a substitute teacher who told first-grade students that Santa Claus isn’t real. Cedar Hill School Principal Michael Raj sent a letter to parents following the incident Thursday at the school in Montville. Raj noted that as a parent himself, he understands the “sensitive nature” of the topic.

Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said in a statement that she was “troubled and disheartened by this incident.” Rovtar explained that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her. Raj says he has spoken with the teacher about her “poor judgment.” Administrators haven’t released the teacher’s name or said if she would be allowed to work again in the district.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska jury has ordered the buyer of a news website to make good on a payment promise she had scrawled on a cocktail napkin. The Anchorage Daily News reports that jurors on Thursday ordered Alice Rogoff to pay more than $850,000 to Tony Hopfinger. Rogoff purchased a majority stake in the Alaska Dispatch website from Hopfinger in 2009.

Her company bought the Anchorage Daily News in 2014 and merged the businesses. Hopfinger sued Rogoff, claiming she failed to pay him $100,000 annually for 10 years as promised in a note on the cocktail napkin. Rogoff’s attorney argued that terms were stated to commit Hopfinger to work for a decade and that he deserved nothing when he left.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have an urgent message for the couple who lost their engagement ring in Times Square: We have the ring. The New York Police Department says a man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about 8 feet (2.4 meters) down a utility grate.

The couple asked police for help, but emergency service officers could not immediately find the sparkler.

Eventually, they found it. But the would-be bride and groom left without leaving their names or contact information. Police are now trying to track them down to restore their holiday joy. They’ve released surveillance photos of the couple and are asking the public to help reunite them with the ring.

LONDON (AP) — A 7-year-old Scottish boy who sent a birthday card to his father in heaven has received a heart-warming reply. A Royal Mail official responded to Jase Hyndman after seeing the card addressed: “Mr. Postman, Can you take this to heaven for my dad’s birthday.” The Royal Mail’s Sean Milligan wrote back, saying, “This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven.”

“However, please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered,” he said. Jase’s mother, Teri Copland, posted images of the letters on Facebook, which have been shared more than 260,000 times. Copland says, “I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got the card. … You’ve just restored my faith in humanity.”

Scores & Skeds

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — After Jalen Smith and Bruno Fernando carried Maryland to the brink of victory, Anthony Cowan Jr. emphatically finished off Penn State. Cowan made two clutch 3-pointers in the closing minutes, and the 24th-ranked Terrapins opened Big Ten play with a 66-59 victory Saturday. Smith scored 16 points, and Fernando had 12 points and 13 rebounds. But Cowan, who struggled for much of the game, came up big when Maryland needed it most.

The junior guard buried a 3 with 2:14 left to make it 61-55. After the Nittany Lions got within two points, Cowan hoisted a 27-footer as the shot clock expired, and it swished through the net to clinch it with 34 seconds to go. Lamar Stevens scored 19 on 9-for-24 shooting, Josh Reaves had all 17 of his points in the first half and Rasir Bolton finished with 15 for Penn State.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nate Sestina scored 16 points with 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Bucknell overcame a cold start to beat Monmouth 65-43 on Saturday for the Hawks’ ninth straight loss. Avi Toomer scored a career-high 17 points with three 3-pointers and four steals and Jimmy Sotos added 10 points and seven assists for the Bison (3-3), who made 11 of 34 3-pointers and held the Hawks to 33 percent shooting.

Kimbal Mackenzie scored nine points. Bucknell missed 13 of 14-shot attempts but then made three straight as part of a 13-0 run. The Bison led 28-22 on Mackenzie’s 3-pointer and 29-22 at halftime after the Hawks made one bucket in the final 8:03. Mackenzie’s free throws capped a 17-3 run and Bucknell led 50-34 in the second half before Sotos and Toomer each hit 3s for a 62-38 Bucknell advantage with 3:30 left to play. Mustapha Traore scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Monmouth (0-9).

UNDATED (AP) — Time to set the field for college football’s final four. Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are unbeaten locks. Oklahoma is hoping its Big 12 title victory can move the Sooners into the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff when the rankings are set Sunday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dale Weise scored in the first minute of the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers held on for a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers, who won for the second time in eight games. Anthony Stolarz stopped 30 shots. Sidney Crosby scored his 14th for Pittsburgh, while Riley Sheahan also scored for the Penguins, who lost their second straight and seventh of 10. Casey DeSmith made 22 saves.

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Hurts saved top-ranked Alabama’s unbeaten season by rallying the Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter of a 35-28 win over fourth-ranked Georgia. Hurts came off the bench to throw for a touchdown and run for another after replacing Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tag-oh-vy-LOH’-ah). The Heisman Trophy favorite had to be helped off the field with just over 11 minutes remaining after one of his own linemen stepped on the quarterback’s right ankle as he attempted to throw.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dwayne Haskins added five more touchdown passes to his single-season record and No. 6 Ohio State held off a second-half charge from No. 21 Northwestern for a 45-24 victory to claim its second straight Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes won their third title in five years but it’s unlikely to get the Buckeyes into the four-team College Football Playoff. Haskins finished 34 of 41 with 499 yards.

