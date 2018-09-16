Sunday: AP PA Headlines, Football Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/16/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Money is starting to pour into Pennsylvania’s midterm congressional races and, with the GOP’s control of the U.S. House on the line, ominous signs are surfacing for Republicans in races that several months ago had been considered even contests. Republican groups, including the National Republican Congressional Committee, have begun airing TV attack ads to protect freshman Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in suburban Philadelphia and to try to oust three-term Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in northeastern Pennsylvania, where President Donald Trump did unexpectedly well in 2016.

But Republican groups are not spending money — yet, anyway — in two closely watched contests: one in suburban Pittsburgh and one in the Allentown area that had been viewed as tossups after May’s primary election. Pennsylvania, with 18 congressional seats, is a crucial building block in the Democratic effort to wipe out the GOP’s 23-seat House majority, and Democrats have reason to be optimistic about capturing several seats. Polls are finding that Democratic voters inflamed by Trump are more enthusiastic about voting in the Nov. 6 election, and a court-ordered redrawn map of district boundaries is giving them hope in places they had had little before.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Robbing a Store 101: Take the money and run — but not before checking your getaway car’s gas tank. Authorities say a man’s bid to rob a Pittsburgh pharmacy was foiled because his car had no gas. Police say 39-year-old Anthony Scolieri fled the pharmacy Wednesday with a small amount of cash and got into the vehicle. But when he couldn’t drive away, he tried to run away on foot but was soon confronted by police.

Authorities say Scolieri showed a cashier a pistol when he demanded cash. But they say the weapon was a fake, and authorities recovered the stolen cash. Scolieri faces three counts of robbery and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s stops on the mid-term campaign trail will run through Philadelphia. The state Democratic Party said Obama will headline a Sept. 21 rally in Philadelphia to boost the re-election campaigns of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, but also other down-ballot races that Democrats are contesting.

In the Philadelphia area alone, Democrats are hoping to flip four U.S. House seats and more than a dozen state legislative seats that will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballots. Casey and Wolf are leading independent polls comfortably over two Republican challengers aligned with President Donald Trump. After the rally, Obama is headlining a fundraiser for Casey and Senate Democrats in Philadelphia. Donald Trump Jr. is headlining a state Republican Party dinner that evening.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com at Noon, NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; FEMA Administrator Brock Long; author Bob Woodward. ABC’s “This Week” — Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr; JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Long; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic congressional candidate from New York; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. “Fox News Sunday” — Tillis; Long; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey art teacher has pledged to wear the same outfit for 100 days to teach students about sustainability. William W. Allen Middle School teacher Julia Mooney tells WPVI-TV that wearing a different outfit each day is “very wasteful” and that the fashion industry is a “huge polluter.”

The art teacher wears an apron during class time to avoid stains. Mooney says she washes the dress and even has a backup. Mooney ultimately hopes her sustainability project will serve as an example for students. She plans to continue documenting her progress and sharing lessons about green practices through an Instagram page .

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh today at 1 p.m. Tune to our sister station 100.9 The Valley for pre-game coverage starting at 11 a.m.

The Eagles are at Tampa Bay today at 1 p.m.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Boston 5 N-Y Mets 3 Final Houston 10 Arizona 4 Final Texas 6 San Diego 3 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Cleveland 15 Detroit 0 Final Toronto 8 N-Y Yankees 7 Final Tampa Bay 7 Oakland 5 Final Chi White Sox 2 Baltimore 0 Final Kansas City 10 Minnesota 3 Final Seattle 6 L-A Angels 5 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final L-A Dodgers 17 St. Louis 4 Final Washington 7 Atlanta 1 Final Chi Cubs 1 Cincinnati 0 Final Philadelphia 5 Miami 4 Final Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 1 Final San Francisco 3 Colorado 0 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON Final SO Boston 4 Calgary 3 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Final (1) Alabama 62 Mississippi 7 Final (2) Clemson 38 Georgia Southern 7 Final (3) Georgia 49 Middle Tennessee 7 Final (4) Ohio St. 40 (15) TCU 28 Final (5) Oklahoma 37 Iowa St. 27 Final BYU 24 (6) Wisconsin 21 Final (12) LSU 22 (7) Auburn 21 Final (8) Notre Dame 22 Vanderbilt 17 Final (9) Stanford 30 UC Davis 10 Final (10) Washington 21 Utah 7 Final (11) Penn St. 63 Kent St. 10 East Carolina at (13) Virginia Tech 12:20 p.m. (14) West Virginia at NC State 3:30 p.m. Final (16) Mississippi St. 56 Louisiana-Lafayette 10 Final (24) Oklahoma St. 44 (17) Boise St. 21 (18) UCF at North Carolina 12:00 p.m. Final (19) Michigan 45 SMU 20 Final (20) Oregon 35 San Jose St. 22 Final (21) Miami 49 Toledo 24 Final Texas 37 (22) Southern Cal 14 Final San Diego St. 28 (23) Arizona St. 21 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Kansas City at Pittsburgh 1:00 p.m. Indianapolis at Washington 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m. Miami at N-Y Jets 1:00 p.m. Houston at Tennessee 1:00 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta 1:00 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay 1:00 p.m. Cleveland at New Orleans 1:00 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams 4:05 p.m. Detroit at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. New England at Jacksonville 4:25 p.m. Oakland at Denver 4:25 p.m. N-Y Giants at Dallas 8:20 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Atlanta 3 Colorado 0 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE N-Y Mets at Boston 1:05 p.m. Arizona at Houston 2:10 p.m. Texas at San Diego 4:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Chi White Sox at Baltimore 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Seattle at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington at Atlanta 1:35 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. L-A Dodgers at St. Louis 8:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON Washington at Boston 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia at N-Y Islanders 1:00 p.m. Arizona at Vegas 8:00 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Kansas City at Pittsburgh 1:00 p.m. Indianapolis at Washington 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m. Miami at N-Y Jets 1:00 p.m. Houston at Tennessee 1:00 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta 1:00 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay 1:00 p.m. Cleveland at New Orleans 1:00 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams 4:05 p.m. Detroit at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. New England at Jacksonville 4:25 p.m. Oakland at Denver 4:25 p.m. N-Y Giants at Dallas 8:20 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER New York at D.C. United 1:00 p.m.

