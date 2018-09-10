Shanksville 9/11 tower in place: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/10/18

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A tower that honors the passengers and crew killed when a hijacked plane was crashed into a rural Pennsylvania field is now in place, the final major feature of a 2,200-acre memorial. The Tower of Voices was dedicated Sunday, with remarks from former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge and the park’s superintendent. The 93-foot (28-meter) structure at the Flight 93 memorial north of Shanksville is designed with a wind chime for each of the 40 who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Ridge, who became the first head of the federal Homeland Security Department, said the chimes will provide “an everlasting concert by our heroes.” Three other hijacked planes were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attack. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the 17th anniversary event at the Pennsylvania site on Tuesday.

HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) — County officials have won an injunction to hold off demolition of part of a 19th century northeastern Pennsylvania dam. A Wayne County judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction sought by the county to bar the state from demolishing a 150-foot section of the Hankins Pond Dam pending a Sept. 19 hearing. Built by the Delaware and Hudson Canal Co. in the 1830s, the 1,000-foot-long dam was breached and the impoundment behind it drained in 2013. But state engineers still consider it a high-hazard dam because water could build up behind the structure during a major flood and endanger lives and property downstream. So, state officials plan to demolish 75 feet on either side of the existing outlet. For months, the county has been seeking an alternative to demolition.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found floating in a northeastern Pennsylvania creek. Police and emergency responders in Wilkes-Barre were called to Mill Creek in the city’s Miners Mills neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Friday. Officials said the body was recovered about an hour later amid rainy and muddy conditions in the steep terrain.

Deputy coroner Dan Hughes said police and the Luzerne County coroner’s office are investigating.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Chief Les Moonves resigned Sunday, just hours after six more women accused the long-time television executive of sexual misconduct. The resignation is effective immediately, CBS said in a statement posted on its website Sunday night. The New Yorker magazine reported the latest allegations included Moonves forcing women to perform oral sex and retaliating when advances were turned away. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, adding he had never used his position to hurt the careers of women. The network didn’t address the allegations directly, but said Moonves will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace. “The donation, which will be made immediately, has been deducted from any severance benefits that may be due Moonves,” the statement said. CBS said the network’s chief operating officer, Joseph Ianniello, will take over Moonves’ duties as president and CEO until its board of directors can find a permanent replacement. For the time being Moonves’ role as chairman will remain vacant. Hours before Moonves’ resignation the New Yorker magazine reported sexual misconduct allegations from six additional women against Moonves, who was already under investigation for similar allegations made by six others.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of fun-loving bicyclists spent the afternoon gearing up for a ride around Philadelphia and then took off — their clothes. Some of the nude cyclists sported body paint, glitter or fancy hats on Saturday as they made the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride. They pedaled 10 miles (16 kilometers) through the streets of the City of Brotherly Love past sights including Independence Hall, the U.S. Mint, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone sprinted up the steps and jubilantly raised his arms as Rocky. Participants in the ride can go as bare as they dare. Some were in their birthday suits while others wore underwear or masks.

NEW YORK (AP) — To woots and cheers from the crowd, women with bodies not often seen on fashion runways strutted with smiles on their faces wearing pieces from Loft’s new plus line, including five cast from hundreds who attended an alternative New York Fashion Week event, The Curvy Con. Size inclusivity was on the minds of these women, about 1,000 from around the world who flocked to the three-day celebration. It was held at a Midtown venue decked out with a pop-up shop and booths filled with fashion and beauty products. It was the fourth annual Curvy Con, the second to coincide with fashion week. The gathering, with panel discussions, fitness sessions and workshops on style, was co-founded by style influencers Chastity Garner Valentine and CeCe Olisa.

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of kicking a seagull that tried to eat his cheeseburger at a New Hampshire beach has been fined $124. Police investigated the report from a bystander at Hampton Beach earlier this summer. NH1 reports the man Nate Rancloes, said he had just returned from getting a cheeseburger and fries and was sitting on the sand. He said seagulls got to the burger, and he spun around with his leg to shoo one away, but struck the bird. He said it was a simple mistake. A witness said it appeared the bird’s leg was injured and that it struggled to fly away. New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Adam Cheeney says seagulls are protected under federal law.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A police stop can often end up with a ticket, warning or an arrest. In this case, it ended with a proposal. Police in Miami Beach pulled over a woman — and both she and her boyfriend got out of the car. An officer asked the boyfriend if he had anything to say. The man, identified only as Kenneth, got on a knee, held out a ring and told his girlfriend, “I just want you to marry me.” A video tweeted by police shows her covering her face, saying “Oh my God … crazy.” Eventually, she said yes, and the officers congratulated them. And in case you were wondering, yes — police say the groom-to-be had come to police asking for help with the proposal idea.

FLORENCE, N.J. (AP) — Another major twist in the case in which a New Jersey couple helped raise money online for a homeless man. Authorities in Florence say the couple, Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure are under investigation. No charges have been filed. But authorities have raided the couple’s home, hauling away a new BMW. This all started when Johnny Bobbitt spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when she was stranded on a highway last year. The couple got some 14,000 people to donate $400,000 online, purportedly to help Bobbitt start a new life. Now they are accused of siphoning off some of that money. Meanwhile, GoFundMe and the law firm representing Bobbitt have said Bobbitt will get all the money raised for him.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin was pleased with his team’s second-half performance in a 51-6 rout over Pittsburgh but would prefer it if the Nittany Lions didn’t take so long to get going. Penn State led by just a point late in the first half before pouring it on after the break. Franklin says his team can’t afford such slow starts as it prepares for Big Ten play.

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 at being No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Crimson Tide made its 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, which started in 1936, passing Ohio State for the most by any school. Alabama received a season-high 54 first-place votes from the media panel in the latest Top 25, strengthening its hold on No. 1 over No. 2 Clemson.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Detroit 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 Cleveland 2

Final Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3

Final L-A Angels 1 Chi White Sox 0

Final Minnesota 3 Kansas City 1

Final Oakland 7 Texas 3

Final Seattle 3 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Boston 6 Houston 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Philadelphia 4

Final Milwaukee 6 San Francisco 3

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Colorado 6

Final San Diego 7 Cincinnati 6

Final Atlanta 9 Arizona 5

Chi Cubs at Washington 1:35 p.m., postponed

Miami at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m., postponed

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Seattle 75 Washington 73

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 34 Indianapolis 23

Final Tampa Bay 48 New Orleans 40

Final Miami 27 Tennessee 20

Final Minnesota 24 San Francisco 16

Final Jacksonville 20 N-Y Giants 15

Final Baltimore 47 Buffalo 3

Final New England 27 Houston 20

Final OT Pittsburgh 21 Cleveland 21

Final Kansas City 38 L.A. Chargers 28

Final Washington 24 Arizona 6

Final Denver 27 Seattle 24

Final Carolina 16 Dallas 8

Final Green Bay 24 Chicago 23

N-Y Jets at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland 10:20 p.m.

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

