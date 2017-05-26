5/26/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author, and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate, with his review of Alien: Covenant. We’ll also talk about new movies, entertainment news, the death of Roger Moore, Zack Snyder steps down from ‘Justice League’ and Tom Cruise says ‘Top Gun 2’ is definitely happening. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
May 26, 2017 |
