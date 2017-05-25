5/25/17 Justin Aurand, musician and arts/music community activitst, on this weekend’s ‘City Spotlight’ event in Sunbury. He says, City Spotlight is an opportunity for Susquehanna Valley students to showcase their talents at The Hotel Edison. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
5/25/17 Justin Aurand, musician and arts/music community activitst, on this weekend’s ‘City Spotlight’ event in Sunbury. He says, City Spotlight is an opportunity for Susquehanna Valley students to showcase their talents at The Hotel Edison. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
May 25, 2017 |
