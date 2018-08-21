Sunbury PD not the only department with personnel issues



Council president Paul Ruane

Borough manager Jan Bowman

NORTHUMBERLAND –The Northumberland police department is dealing with police personnel issues.

Northumberland Borough Council met behind closed doors for a time Tuesday night to discuss patrolman Joshua Dreisbach. Council afterward would not disclose the purpose of the meeting but their solicitor said no action was taken. Dreisbach is off the job at the moment on maternity leave according to police chief Cliff Kriner. Dreisbach was at the meeting but left without commenting.

Northumberland police officer Ed Cope is still on suspension after failing to qualify with a firearm.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, on an unrelated matter involving officer Cope, borough council voted to pay out a $5,000 deductible to their insurance company regarding Cope’s 2012 lawsuit against the borough. Cope filed the federal lawsuit against the police department, then police chief Tim Fink, the late, former mayor Gretchen Brosius and the mayor at the time, Len Zboray. He said his civil rights were violated resulting in his unlawful demotion from the rank of detective. The suit has been dismissed.