Crests occurred at Sunbury, Danville and Lewisburg, water receding

SUNBURY – The Summer of 2018 flood will go into the record books at Sunbury at 22.16 feet and the water is now slowly receding.

The predicted crest earlier this week was over 25 feet. Good news this week…Thursday morning, the river hit 22.16 feet and it began to inch downward. Numerous low lying campgrounds and other area were emptied out this week. Many docks—and some boats—were left in the river and all appear okay this afternoon.

At Lewisburg, the river crested at about 17.6 feet and is receding. At Danville, the river is at 17.4 feet and is cresting now. A crest of 20 feet was predicted earlier and was lowered recently. At Bloomsburg, the river is cresting at about 16 feet.