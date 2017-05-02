5/23/17 Tracey Bobb, Executive Director, Middlecreek Area Community Center, Betsy Petersen, MACC Office Manager, and Ange Keiser, MACC Programs Coordinator, Tracy on the 15th anniversary of the MACC, Kids Fair, auction, and their busy summer schedule. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
5/23/17 Tracey Bobb, Executive Director, Middlecreek Area Community Center, Betsy Petersen, MACC Office Manager, and Ange Keiser, MACC Programs Coordinator, Tracy on the 15th anniversary of the MACC, Kids Fair, auction, and their busy summer schedule. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
May 2, 2017 |
About The Author