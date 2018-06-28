WKOK Sunrise, Friday, June 29, 2018:

5:00am to 7:00am: This Morning, America’s First News with Gordon Deal. Show topics include:

The rest of the summer may be occupied by the politics of the next Supreme Court nominee. We’ll preview what’s expected to be a bitter fight in the Senate.

Also, the airlines continue to work hard at causing you aggravation. Hear the fee that exists for no apparent reason.

And the jobs in the green economy with the best pay and growth.

7:10am: Dwayne Heisler, Columbia County resident, state Democratic committee member, progressive leader, SEIU organizer, and businessman, on the Janus ruling, US Supreme Court changes and other issues.

7:40am: Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women in cinema’ advocate, with this review of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and he’ll have words about new movies. In entertainment news, well discuss box office totals over $6 billion, the Jumanju release date and how documentaries are turning into the new date movies.

On The Mark with co-hosts Ben Reichley and Taylor Lightman:

8:34am to 8:49am or so: Clifford Rieders, noted attorney, founding partner in Rieders, Travis, Humphrey, Waters and Dohrmann, on the US Supreme Court retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, the impact of the new justice, and how Mark describes it as, “The end of the world as we know it.”

9:10am to 9:25am: Bob Dick, Senior Policy Analyst, Commonwealth Foundation, on the conservative view on the US Supreme Court’s Janus vs. AFSCME decision. We’ll discuss the impact on unions, lots of Democratic pushback, and how the fee was a violation of rights.

9:25pm to 10:00am: Open phones, we’ll wrap our immigration, separation, Supreme Court and union busting conversation.