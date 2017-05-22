5/21/17 Jack Miller, chairman of the Otzinachson Group of the Sierra Club, environmental advocate, retired professor, on what he calls ‘the myth of human progress,’ the real cost of business, economic and political initiatives, and upcoming public events. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
5/21/17 Jack Miller, chairman of the Otzinachson Group of the Sierra Club, environmental advocate, retired professor, on what he calls ‘the myth of human progress,’ the real cost of business, economic and political initiatives, and upcoming public events. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
May 22, 2017 |
About The Author