AP Headlines for Saturday April 14th, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians have until the close of business Monday to register if they want to vote in the May 15 primary, but they can also sign up online until midnight. Voters must be registered with the Democratic or Republican parties if they want to cast ballots to help pick the major parties’ nominees.

This year’s elections include governor, U.S. senator, Congress, half the state Senate and all 203 state House seats. There are also special elections to fill vacancies in the state House created by the departures of former state representatives Matt Baker of Bradford County, Brandon Neuman of Washington County and Scott Petri of Bucks County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering Pennsylvania’s top state senator to personally pay more than $29,300 to reimburse lawyers who successfully challenged the state’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson ruled Friday that taxpayer-paid lawyers representing Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati improperly tried to move the legal challenge from state court to federal court last fall.

Baylson says the attempt violated procedural rules and other defendants hadn’t agreed to it. The Washington law firm of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia had sought just over $52,700. Scarnati’s top aide Drew Crompton says they’re reviewing the order and, if needed, the Senate will appeal it. Crompton says assessing personal liability in governmental legal decisions is absurd and could interfere with good-faith litigation..

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers are trying to undermine his chief accuser’s credibility by questioning why she promoted an alleged pyramid scheme. Under cross-examination Friday, Andrea Constand struggled to explain why she sent emails soliciting funds for the purported pyramid scheme during the time she worked at Temple University. Cosby’s lawyer has blasted Constand as a “con artist” who leveled false accusations of sexual assault against the star as part of a scheme to get money from him.

NEW YORK (AP) — They were honoring stars of Hollywood, the media and literature, but it was longtime activist and MeToo founder Tarana Burke — a name unknown to most people until six months ago — who got the biggest ovation at Variety’s annual Power of Women event on Friday. Burke, who founded the MeToo movement 12 years ago and runs it out of the Brooklyn, New York, offices of Girls for Gender Equity, said she wanted people to recognize its deeper purpose.

She said that higher purpose is working with survivors of sexual assault, and not simply bringing down powerful abusers. “Folks think it’s about naming and shaming, about taking down powerful men. But they’re wrong,” Burke said. She noted that she was “desperate to change the narrative about the MeToo movement before it’s too late.” Another misconception, according to Burke: that the current cultural reckoning is a “moment.”

DALLAS (AP) — The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances is expected to sell for about $400,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas. Heritage Auctions will offer the 1951 Fender guitar Sunday. Vaughan biographer Craig Hopkins says the guitar has “considerable historical significance,” noting Vaughan “pretty much learned his craft on” the guitar.

Hopkins said Friday that the instrument was Vaughan’s first professional-grade guitar. It was a gift from his brother Jimmie Vaughan in the late 1960s. “Jimbo” is carved on the back. Hopkins says Stevie Ray Vaughan, who traded the guitar away in 1971, mentioned in a 1989 interview how much he’d like to have it back.

Vaughan died in a 1990 helicopter crash. He was 35.

NEW YORK (AP) — Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing. In a statement released Friday, the band says Lewis lost most of his hearing a few months ago before a show in Dallas and now he “can’t hear music well enough to sing.” Doctors told him he shouldn’t perform until his hearing improves. Lewis suspects he has Meniere’s disease, a disorder of the inner ear.

Huey Lewis and The News has sold a combined 15 million albums with “Sports” and “Fore!” The group’s singles include “Power of Love” and “I Want a New Drug.” Lewis says he wants to “sincerely apologize” to fans and concentrate on getting better. He hopes to be able to perform again soon.

PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies won their fourth straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1. Alfaro’s ground single to left field off closer Alex Colome scored Scott Kingery, who doubled.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 34 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers cooled off the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 to even the first-round series at a game apiece. Shane Gostisbehere, Travis Konecny, Andrew McDonald and Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers. They bounced back from an embarrassing 7-0 loss in the opener to beat the Penguins for the first time this season.

MIAMI (AP) — Justin Bour homered and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2. JB Shuck had a career-high four hits in his first major league game since 2016, and Miguel Rojas added three hits for the Marlins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Miami posted season highs in runs and in hits with 14. Dillon Peters allowed two runs on four hits in six innings.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released Dez Bryant to create salary relief after the wide receiver failed to live up to the five-year, $70 million deal he signed in 2014. Bryant averaged 13 games, 50 receptions and 678 yards over the last three seasons. Bryant was owed $12.5 million on each of the last two years of his deal, with a $16.5 million salary cap hit both times.

