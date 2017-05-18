5/18/17 Matt Rousu, Interim Dean of School of Sigmund Weis School of Business, Professor of Economics, Susquehanna University, on declining retailing in the US, the US economy ‘bouncing along the bottom’ and the many impacts of the Pres. Trump administration on the economy and taxes. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
May 18, 2017 |
