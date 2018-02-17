More info about Saturday’s vigil and ‘Call to Action’ in Sunbury

More info about today’s vigil and ‘Call to Action’ in Sunbury

|

File photo from WKOK Sunrise.

SUNBURY – The local actist group, Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is out with their list of speakers at Saturday’s noontime vigil in Sunbury. The group issued a statement Friday with a list of their scheduled speakers.

Below is their statement.

Sunbury, Pa. – The Central Susquehanna Valley group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will host a vigil and call to action in Cameron Park, Sunbury on Saturday, February 17 from 12:00 – 1:00 p. m. The vigil and call to action will include comments by local leaders and an opportunity for participants to learn how they can work to prevent gun violence. Current speakers include:

Dr. Pat Bruno, Child Advocacy Center, Geisinger Medical Center

Nick Jacobson, Junior, Lewisburg Area High School

Meredith Lemons, Senior, Selinsgrove Area High School

Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth El, Sunbury

Remarks from Dr. Jonathan Green, President, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove

Remarks from Alan Howe, Candidate for US Representative, PA-11

Remarks from Judy Herschel, Candidate for US Representative, PA-10

Sue Auman, Shari Jacobson, and Steva Stowell-Hardcastle, volunteers with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Pennsylvania Chapter