Democrats hopeful as PA Supreme Court mulls maps: AP Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PA Headlines 2/17/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats’ chances at picking up congressional seats in Pennsylvania would likely improve under new proposals redrawing district boundaries to replace the ones thrown out in a gerrymandering lawsuit. Republicans and independent analysts came to the same conclusion Friday, hours after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and others submitted maps on a state Supreme Court deadline.

An analysis conducted through PlanScore.org concludes that Democrats’ proposed maps would reduce the partisan tilt in the boundaries that currently favor Republicans, although their maps still largely favor the GOP. Pennsylvania’s 6-year-old congressional district map is widely viewed as among the nation’s most gerrymandered. The court is starting the four-day period it gave itself to consider proposals and issue new boundaries for 2018’s elections. Republican lawmakers are threatening a federal lawsuit to block any new boundaries.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Weather forecasters have confirmed that a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania, knocking out electricity and leaving damage and debris in its wake. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh made the announcement Friday after meteorologist investigated the damage in Uniontown, which was battered by strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday night.

Officials say roofs were lifted off homes, trees were uprooted and utility poles were downed. West Penn Power says more than 1,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity in Fayette County. That’s down from 3,000. Heavy rain that caused flooding in the region is diminishing. Forecasters say the ground is already saturated and residents should be alert for flooding.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

Karen McDougal’s account was purchased by the National Enquirer during the 2016 presidential campaign. It paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story but never ran it.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the purchase. The CEO of the company that publishes the supermarket tabloid is a longtime friend of Trump. The 1998 Playboy Playmate of the Year tells the magazine she regrets signing a contract that limits what she can say. The Enquirer says McDougal’s story wasn’t credible and she was paid to write fitness columns. The White House told the magazine Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former presidential hopeful Mitt Romney is running for a Utah Senate seat, officially launching his political comeback attempt Friday by praising his adopted home state as a model for an acrimonious national government in Washington. zaving been one of the Republican Party’s fiercest internal critics of President Donald Trump, Romney didn’t mention the administration or Trump himself in a campaign announcement posted online.

The closest allusion to Trump was Romney noting that Utah “welcomes legal immigrants from around the world,” while “Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion.” In an interview Friday with The Associated Press, Romney said he will continue to speak out when he takes exception to something the president says or does.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s usually cats in trees that need a firefighter’s help but not Friday, when two dogs were rescued by San Francisco firefighters after sliding halfway down a cliff. San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter says the dogs got stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston. A 14-member crew helped in their rescue.

But Baxter says it was firefighter paramedic Art Julaton who was lowered down to strap the dogs in a harness and carry them back up to firm land, where they wagged their tales in gratitude. Baxter says the dogs were not hurt but reminds dog owners to keep an eye on their furry friends. He says Fort Funston is a popular area for dog walking and hiking.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Black Panther” is well on its way to a record-making weekend at the North American box office. The Walt Disney Co. estimates that the superhero movie earned $25.2 million from its Thursday preview screenings. It’s the second biggest for a Marvel Studios film behind “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” which earned $27.6 million in previews, and the best for the month of February.

“Black Panther” is on pace to earn over $165 million across the four-day holiday weekend, and surpass the previous February record held by “Deadpool” which took in $152.2 million in 2016. Internationally, the film has grossed $47 million in its first three days with strong showings in the U.K. and Korea.

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A turtle that was found frozen in a fish tank in a vacant Rhode Island home has survived and is recovering. The Providence Journal reports animal control officers responded to a report of an abandoned animal at a Coventry home last week and found the turtle encased in ice in the tank. Officials took the tank back to the animal control office to let it thaw out and say the turtle moved and opened its eyes when it was removed from the tank.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — American Lindsey Vonn was unable to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal. The 33-year-old Vonn finished in a tie for sixth in the super-G at the Pyeongchang Games. She had a fast run going before going too wide on a turn near the bottom. Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic made a stunning run from back in the pack to take the title.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu has become the first man since Dick Button in 1952 to successfully defend his Olympic figure skating title. He held off countryman Shoma Uno, with Spain’s Javier Fernandez finishing third. American Nathan Chen won the free skate to wind up fifth overall, bouncing back after a poor performance in the short program. American Adam Rippon headed into the free skate in seventh place, just behind Sochi silver medalist Patrick Chan of Canada. He finished 10th overall Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Couturier scored 1:52 into overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets, ending an 11-game losing streak in Columbus. Wayne Simmonds also scored for Philadelphia, and Michael Neuvirth _ filling in for the injured Brian Elliott _ stopped 35 shots to pick up his eighth win of the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL=

State College 95, Greencastle Antrim 62

Williamsport 68, Altoona 63

PHAC Tournament Championship game Danville 53, Loyalsock 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Mahanoy Area 51, North Schuylkill 35

Muncy 40, Sullivan County 38

PHAC Tournament Championship game Loyalsock 37, Lewisburg 31

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Team World 155 Team USA 124

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Philadelphia 2 Columbus 1

Final N-Y Islanders 3 Carolina 0

Final Winnipeg 6 Colorado 1

Final Dallas 2 St. Louis 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final St. Bonaventure 77 (16) Rhode Island 74

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

L.A. Kings at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota 2:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Ottawa 2:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona 4:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Washington at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Florida at Calgary 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2) Michigan St. at Northwestern 2:00 p.m.

(3) Villanova at (4) Xavier 4:30 p.m.

(7) Texas Tech at Baylor 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at (9) Gonzaga 8:00 p.m.

(10) Auburn at South Carolina 3:30 p.m.

(20) West Virginia at (13) Kansas 6:00 p.m.

(14) North Carolina at Louisville 8:15 p.m.

(15) Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Portland 10:00 p.m.

(18) Tennessee at Georgia 6:00 p.m.

(21) Texas A&M at Arkansas 4:00 p.m.

Texas at (23) Oklahoma 12:00 p.m.

(24) Nevada at Utah St. 6:00 p.m.

