US Cong. Lou Barletta receives Pres. Trump endorsement in Tweet

‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump Following Following @realDonaldTrump More

Rep. Lou Barletta, a Great Republican from Pennsylvania who was one of

my very earliest supporters, will make a FANTASTIC Senator. He is strong

& smart, loves Pennsylvania & loves our Country! Voted for Tax Cuts, unlike

Bob Casey, who listened to Tax Hikers Pelosi and Schumer!

3:26 PM – 11 Feb 2018

WASHINGTON DC — US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) received an official Tweet endorsement from President Trump Sunday. In a late afternoon Tweet, the president said Cong. Barletta “will make a FANTASTIC Senator, ” with ‘fantastic’ in capital letters. Congressman Barletta is not seeing reelection and is running for US Senator, hoping to unseat US Senator Bob Casey.