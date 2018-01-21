Home
AP PA Headlines, Features Sports, Scores & Sleds Sunday

AP PA Headlines, Features Sports, Scores & Sleds Sunday

WKOK Staff | January 21, 2018 |

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is ordering an Ethics Committee investigation after the New York Times reports that U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide who rejected his romantic overtures.  The story, published online Saturday, cites unnamed people who said the Republican Pennsylvania representative used thousands of dollars improperly.

AP reports, from his congressional office fund, Cong. Meehan  to settle the sexual harassment complaint the ex-aide filed last summer to the congressional Office of Compliance.  Ryan’s office says the allegations must be investigated by the House Ethics Committee and that Meehan should repay any taxpayer funds used to settle the case. He also is removing Meehan from the committee.  Meehan denies he harassed or mistreated the former aide, who was not named.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The governors of Minnesota and Pennsylvania are wagering some sweet treats on Sundays NFC championship game.  Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will win a five-pound Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings.

But Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will get five pounds of Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets if the Vikings score the victory in Philadelphia.  Wolf also says the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building in Harrisburg will be lit green starting Saturday night and will remain that way through the game Sunday in a show of support for the Eagles.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group of nuns is asking a federal appeals court to halt a natural gas pipeline project on their rural Pennsylvania property.  A lawyer for sisters in the Adorers of the Blood of Christ on Friday told a panel of federal judges in Philadelphia that building a pipeline through their cornfield in Lancaster violates their religious freedom.

But attorneys representing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company say the religious order waived its rights because it didn’t raise objections about the project to the federal agency.  The nuns’ lawsuit was dismissed last year by a lower court. The pipeline company has also been granted the right to seize land needed for the project.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards’ tendency to predict eventual Oscar winners isn’t the only attention-grabber about this year’s show. Sunday’s broadcast also will focus the spotlight on women, with a nearly all-female roster of presenters.  Executive producer Kathy Connell said the decision to focus on women was inspired by last year’s historic women’s march.

She said it feels even more prescient with the recent discussions of sexual harassment, gender discrimination and pay inequity in Hollywood.  The show comes two weeks after a black-dress protest at the Golden Globe Awards kept the emphasis on the treatment of women throughout society.  The ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS. Awards will be presented in 13 categories, plus lifetime achievement honors for Morgan Freeman.

 

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — His name means “king of the tyrant lizards,” but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party.  Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland’s Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple.  There were dozens of T. rexes, and they danced, growled and milled around.

One who struggled to navigate his costume walked around with his head protruding awkwardly from the dinosaur’s gaping mouth.  Valerie Sanborn and Alison Cyr set up the Cretaceous Period party through Facebook. A non-participant was summoned to snap a group photo because of T. rex’s “little arm probz.”  There didn’t appear to be any participants who arrived dressed as Marc Bolan, late singer of English rock band T. Rex.

 

 Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK will be broadcasting the NFL Conference Championships this afternoon, but not before Meet the Press at noon NBC’s “Meet the Press” with US Sens. Tom Cotton, and Dick Durbin, and Legends of Success at 11am today. .

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 29 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away from the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks 116-94 for their seventh win in eight games. Ben Simmons added 16 points and nine assists, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points in a rare start as the Sixers moved past Milwaukee for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal early in the third period and Aaron Dell made 31 saves to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Timo Meier also scored and Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns added two assists each to help the Sharks win for the fourth time in five games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, Michal Neuvirth made 28 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers scored all of their goals in the first period in a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Ivan Provorov and Valtteri Filppula also tallied goals for the Flyers, who won their sixth in the last seven to pull closer to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOY’S

Final  Mount Carmel  58  Southern Columbia  57

Final  Shamokin  63  Midd-West  14

Final  Crestwood  55  Danville 45

Final  Tri-Valley  45  Millersburg  28

 

GIRL’S

Final  Mifflinburg  46  Loyalsock  44

Final  Southern Columbia  39  Mount Carmel  37

Final  Lewisburg  51  Penns Valley  41

Final  Shamokin 51  Jersey Shore  31

Final  East Juniata  35  Midd-West  20

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Oklahoma City            148      Cleveland        124

Final    Chicago           113      Atlanta            97

Final    New Orleans   111      Memphis         104

Final    Miami  106      Charlotte         105

Final    Philadelphia    116      Milwaukee      94

Final    Houston          116      Golden State   108

Final    Minnesota       115      Toronto           109

Final    Utah    125      L.A. Clippers  113

Final    Portland          117      Dallas  108

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    3          New Jersey      1

Final    Dallas  7          Buffalo            1

Final SO          Winnipeg         2          Calgary            1

Final    Colorado         3          N-Y Rangers   1

Final    Boston 4          Montreal          1

Final    Carolina           3          Detroit 1

Final    Toronto           4          Ottawa            3

Final    Nashville         4          Florida 3

Final    Arizona           5          St. Louis          2

Final    San Jose          2          Pittsburgh        1

Final    N-Y Islanders 7          Chicago           3

Final    Minnesota       5          Tampa Bay      2

Final    Edmonton       5          Vancouver       2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Jacksonville     at         New England  3:05 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Philadelphia    6:40 p.m.

———

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final  Bucknell  77  Holy Cross  56

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (1) Villanova   81        UConn            61

Final    (3) Purdue       87        Iowa    64

Final OT          Oklahoma St.  83        (4) Oklahoma  81

Final    (5) Duke          81        Pittsburgh        54

Final    (6) West Virginia        86        Texas   51

Final    Houston          73        (7) Wichita St. 59

Final    Iowa St.          70        (8) Texas Tech 52

Final    (10) Kansas     70        Baylor 67

Final    (11) Xavier      73        (19) Seton Hall            64

Final    (12) Cincinnati            86        East Carolina   60

Final    (13) Gonzaga  75        Santa Clara      60

Final    (14) Arizona    73        Stanford          71

Final    (15) North Carolina     80        Georgia Tech   66

Final    (16) Arizona St.          81        California        73

Final    (17) Auburn    79        Georgia           65

Final    Florida 66        (18) Kentucky 64

Final    (20) Clemson   67        Notre Dame    58

Final    (21) Tennessee            70        South Carolina            63

Final    (22) Ohio St.   67        Minnesota       49

Final    Kansas St.       73        (24) TCU         68

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando           at         Boston 1:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks     at         L.A. Lakers     3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn         at         Detroit 4:00 p.m.

Indiana            at         San Antonio    7:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia    at         Washington     12:30 p.m.

Vegas  at         Carolina           6:00 p.m.

Vancouver       at         Winnipeg         8:00 p.m.

San Jose          at         Anaheim          9:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers   at         L.A. Kings      10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Jacksonville     at         New England  3:05 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Philadelphia    6:40 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2) Virginia      at         Wake Forest    6:00 p.m.

Rutgers            at         (23) Michigan  12:00 p.m.

(25) Miami      at         NC State         12:00 p.m.

 

.

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff