AP PA Headlines, Features Sports, Scores & Sleds Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is ordering an Ethics Committee investigation after the New York Times reports that U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide who rejected his romantic overtures. The story, published online Saturday, cites unnamed people who said the Republican Pennsylvania representative used thousands of dollars improperly.

AP reports, from his congressional office fund, Cong. Meehan to settle the sexual harassment complaint the ex-aide filed last summer to the congressional Office of Compliance. Ryan’s office says the allegations must be investigated by the House Ethics Committee and that Meehan should repay any taxpayer funds used to settle the case. He also is removing Meehan from the committee. Meehan denies he harassed or mistreated the former aide, who was not named.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The governors of Minnesota and Pennsylvania are wagering some sweet treats on Sundays NFC championship game. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will win a five-pound Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings.

But Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will get five pounds of Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets if the Vikings score the victory in Philadelphia. Wolf also says the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building in Harrisburg will be lit green starting Saturday night and will remain that way through the game Sunday in a show of support for the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group of nuns is asking a federal appeals court to halt a natural gas pipeline project on their rural Pennsylvania property. A lawyer for sisters in the Adorers of the Blood of Christ on Friday told a panel of federal judges in Philadelphia that building a pipeline through their cornfield in Lancaster violates their religious freedom.

But attorneys representing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company say the religious order waived its rights because it didn’t raise objections about the project to the federal agency. The nuns’ lawsuit was dismissed last year by a lower court. The pipeline company has also been granted the right to seize land needed for the project.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards’ tendency to predict eventual Oscar winners isn’t the only attention-grabber about this year’s show. Sunday’s broadcast also will focus the spotlight on women, with a nearly all-female roster of presenters. Executive producer Kathy Connell said the decision to focus on women was inspired by last year’s historic women’s march.

She said it feels even more prescient with the recent discussions of sexual harassment, gender discrimination and pay inequity in Hollywood. The show comes two weeks after a black-dress protest at the Golden Globe Awards kept the emphasis on the treatment of women throughout society. The ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS. Awards will be presented in 13 categories, plus lifetime achievement honors for Morgan Freeman.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — His name means “king of the tyrant lizards,” but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party. Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland’s Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple. There were dozens of T. rexes, and they danced, growled and milled around.

One who struggled to navigate his costume walked around with his head protruding awkwardly from the dinosaur’s gaping mouth. Valerie Sanborn and Alison Cyr set up the Cretaceous Period party through Facebook. A non-participant was summoned to snap a group photo because of T. rex’s “little arm probz.” There didn’t appear to be any participants who arrived dressed as Marc Bolan, late singer of English rock band T. Rex.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK will be broadcasting the NFL Conference Championships this afternoon, but not before Meet the Press at noon NBC’s “Meet the Press” with US Sens. Tom Cotton, and Dick Durbin, and Legends of Success at 11am today. .

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 29 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away from the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks 116-94 for their seventh win in eight games. Ben Simmons added 16 points and nine assists, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points in a rare start as the Sixers moved past Milwaukee for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal early in the third period and Aaron Dell made 31 saves to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Timo Meier also scored and Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns added two assists each to help the Sharks win for the fourth time in five games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, Michal Neuvirth made 28 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers scored all of their goals in the first period in a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Ivan Provorov and Valtteri Filppula also tallied goals for the Flyers, who won their sixth in the last seven to pull closer to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOY’S

Final Mount Carmel 58 Southern Columbia 57

Final Shamokin 63 Midd-West 14

Final Crestwood 55 Danville 45

Final Tri-Valley 45 Millersburg 28

GIRL’S

Final Mifflinburg 46 Loyalsock 44

Final Southern Columbia 39 Mount Carmel 37

Final Lewisburg 51 Penns Valley 41

Final Shamokin 51 Jersey Shore 31

Final East Juniata 35 Midd-West 20

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 148 Cleveland 124

Final Chicago 113 Atlanta 97

Final New Orleans 111 Memphis 104

Final Miami 106 Charlotte 105

Final Philadelphia 116 Milwaukee 94

Final Houston 116 Golden State 108

Final Minnesota 115 Toronto 109

Final Utah 125 L.A. Clippers 113

Final Portland 117 Dallas 108

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 New Jersey 1

Final Dallas 7 Buffalo 1

Final SO Winnipeg 2 Calgary 1

Final Colorado 3 N-Y Rangers 1

Final Boston 4 Montreal 1

Final Carolina 3 Detroit 1

Final Toronto 4 Ottawa 3

Final Nashville 4 Florida 3

Final Arizona 5 St. Louis 2

Final San Jose 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final N-Y Islanders 7 Chicago 3

Final Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Edmonton 5 Vancouver 2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Jacksonville at New England 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia 6:40 p.m.

———

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Bucknell 77 Holy Cross 56

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Villanova 81 UConn 61

Final (3) Purdue 87 Iowa 64

Final OT Oklahoma St. 83 (4) Oklahoma 81

Final (5) Duke 81 Pittsburgh 54

Final (6) West Virginia 86 Texas 51

Final Houston 73 (7) Wichita St. 59

Final Iowa St. 70 (8) Texas Tech 52

Final (10) Kansas 70 Baylor 67

Final (11) Xavier 73 (19) Seton Hall 64

Final (12) Cincinnati 86 East Carolina 60

Final (13) Gonzaga 75 Santa Clara 60

Final (14) Arizona 73 Stanford 71

Final (15) North Carolina 80 Georgia Tech 66

Final (16) Arizona St. 81 California 73

Final (17) Auburn 79 Georgia 65

Final Florida 66 (18) Kentucky 64

Final (20) Clemson 67 Notre Dame 58

Final (21) Tennessee 70 South Carolina 63

Final (22) Ohio St. 67 Minnesota 49

Final Kansas St. 73 (24) TCU 68

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando at Boston 1:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at L.A. Lakers 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit 4:00 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Washington 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina 6:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim 9:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Jacksonville at New England 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia 6:40 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2) Virginia at Wake Forest 6:00 p.m.

Rutgers at (23) Michigan 12:00 p.m.

(25) Miami at NC State 12:00 p.m.

.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved