Home
Big time performance by Penn State in the desert

Big time performance by Penn State in the desert

WKOK Staff | December 31, 2017 |

GLENDALE, AZ — Penn State closed out its season with an impressive bowl victory after rolling up 545 total yards in a 35-28 win over No. 12 Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.

Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns as the Nittany Lions capped an 11-2 season by dropping the Huskies to 10-3. Saquon Barkley ran for two more scores and provided 137 of Penn State’s 203 yards rushing against a Washington Defense that was allowing 92 yards per game. Saquon Barkley got 92 of his 137 yds rushing in one record breaking TD run to give the Nittany Lions a 28-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.

The Nittany Lions were 13 for 17 on third downs, including 2 touchdown passes by McSorley and three conversions on its clock-killing final drive. McSorley was 12 for 12 passing on 3rd downs in the game.

Myles Gaskins’ 69-yard touchdown run brought Washington to within a TD in the fourth quarter, but the Penn State defense ended the threat when Winfield native Brandon Smith intercepted a lateral with seconds remaining in the 4th quarter.

The win was the first bowl victory for the Lions since they defeated Boston College at the Pinstripe Bowl in 2014.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff