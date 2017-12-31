Big time performance by Penn State in the desert

GLENDALE, AZ — Penn State closed out its season with an impressive bowl victory after rolling up 545 total yards in a 35-28 win over No. 12 Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.

Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns as the Nittany Lions capped an 11-2 season by dropping the Huskies to 10-3. Saquon Barkley ran for two more scores and provided 137 of Penn State’s 203 yards rushing against a Washington Defense that was allowing 92 yards per game. Saquon Barkley got 92 of his 137 yds rushing in one record breaking TD run to give the Nittany Lions a 28-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.

The Nittany Lions were 13 for 17 on third downs, including 2 touchdown passes by McSorley and three conversions on its clock-killing final drive. McSorley was 12 for 12 passing on 3rd downs in the game.

Myles Gaskins’ 69-yard touchdown run brought Washington to within a TD in the fourth quarter, but the Penn State defense ended the threat when Winfield native Brandon Smith intercepted a lateral with seconds remaining in the 4th quarter.

The win was the first bowl victory for the Lions since they defeated Boston College at the Pinstripe Bowl in 2014.