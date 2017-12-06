AP PA Headlines, and Features: Bob Mellow gets big pension

PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An unpaid senior adviser to the chairman of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party is stepping down after a backlash over her Facebook comments regarding sexual harassment, including a warning that men may stop talking to women. Valerie Kean Staab said Tuesday she was trying to provoke a Facebook discussion and her remarks have been misconstrued.

She says she never said sexual harassment is OK, but believes “there are women that are not innocent victims” and that “women have lied in the past.” In a post last month, she was dismissive of women objecting that men have touched them inappropriately. She says she wishes she’d worded her posts more carefully. Groen says Staab’s comments are “not the line of the party.” He’s apologizing for anyone offended by her actions or the party’s response.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is out of the hospital more than two weeks after suffering a heart attack and is continuing his recovery in a Texas rehabilitation facility. A Tuesday statement issued through a family spokesman quoted Ridge saying he’s making great progress and feeling much better.

The 72-year-old Ridge was in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16 attending a Republican Governors Association conference when he called for help at his hotel. Ridge underwent an emergency cardiac catheterization and required machines to stabilize him. Ridge’s wife, Michele, has said doctors have cautioned that there’s a “long road ahead” for Ridge. The Republican served two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawmaker who served prison time for corruption has won his appeal to get his $20,000-a-month pension restored. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported Tuesday the State Employees’ Retirement System board voted 6-5 to return former Democratic State Sen. Robert Mellow’s pension.

Mellow lost the retirement benefit when he pleaded guilty in May 2012 to allegations that he used taxpayer-funded staff to work on political campaigns. After serving for 40 years, the Scranton-area legislator was entitled to $246,000 a year. His lawyers argued his crime didn’t compare to the state crimes listed under the pension forfeiture law. A board spokeswoman says they struggled with the decision. All 11 members declined comment or were unable to be reached. Mellow’s lawyer says he is “pleased that the law was followed.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A committee meeting in Pennsylvania’s capitol was briefly derailed by a Republican representative who asked a male colleague to stop touching him, suggesting the Democrat might be gay. Rep. Daryl Metcalfe said, “I don’t like men, as you might,” after Rep. Matt Bradford placed his hand on Metcalfe’s forearm during a meeting of the state government committee Tuesday.

Metcalfe went on to say “you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don’t.” A visibly stunned Bradford laughed and said the meeting was “officially off the rails.” He requested a sidebar to discuss what he called “extraneous issues.” Bradford’s online biography says he has a wife and children.

Neither man could be reached for comment.

LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — A beloved Santa with “naughty” tattooed on one arm and “nice” tattooed on the other has been asked to tone down his typically goofy poses at a suburban Philadelphia mall, leaving some fans miffed. Scott Diethorne is known for silly poses like hanging kids upside down and flashing his “naughty” or “nice” forearms.

Customers tell Philly.com that when they arrived at the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County for their annual photos recently, they learned Santa Scott could only take “traditional” Christmas pictures — no tattoos or upside-down poses. Cherry Hill Programs, which runs the mall, says they’re “dedicated to preserving the tradition and image of Santa.” Diethorne declined to comment, but his daughter says he loves his job and he doesn’t want this outcry to jeopardize it. His fans are coming for photos anyway.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man hiding from police in the crawl space of his girlfriend’s home fell through the ceiling directly in front of an officer. Police were searching the Scranton home Sunday for 29-year-old Justin Thompson, who was wanted on charges of assault and harassment.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that officers found Thompson in the crawl space and tried to grab him.

He was able to get away, but then plunged into the kitchen, where an officer was waiting. Police say there were children nearby when Thompson fell, leading to a charge of endangering the welfare of children. He also picked up charges of resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. His girlfriend was charged with hindering apprehension. The Associated Press couldn’t determine if Thompson has a lawyer who could comment on the accusations.

MANITOBA (AP) — A Royal Canadian Mounted Police service dog named Hix has earned a hero biscuit for helping save two frozen kittens in rural Manitoba. Officials say Hix and his handler were exercising on a dirt road when the dog picked up a scent. Trusting in his nose, Hix soon discovered the two kittens in poor shape from the cold. As a result the mounties gave the little ones a warm place to sleep, food and water. And Hix has been getting lots of online belly rubs. Some of the messages on Facebook yesterday included “Beautiful dog, Good job Hix, He’s a very handsome hero and Great job Officer Hix.”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Populist firebrand Steve Bannon savaged national Republican leaders in a fiery call to rally voters behind embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore as the battle for the GOP’s soul spilled into a dirt-floor barn deep in rural Alabama. Bannon, known best for his former role as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, called GOP leaders in Congress “cowards” Tuesday night.

He attacked the party’s 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney as a draft dodger as he defended Moore, who’s fighting allegations of sexual misconduct. Bannon’s appearance was a welcome development for Moore, who has been shunned by the Republican Party’s biggest stars. Trump himself agreed to campaign later in the week in nearby Florida, but many national GOP leaders say the allegations against Moore are credible and he shouldn’t serve in the Senate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case. Speaking outside of court after the justices heard the case, baker Jack Phillips said the five-year court fight has “been very hard on me and my family.” He said, “there have been many tears,” he said. Phillips says he has faced death threats and harassment and is “struggling just to make ends meet.”

David Mullins said he and his now-husband, Charlie Craig, said they were in tears in the parking lot of Phillips’ shop after he declined to make them a wedding cake. Said Mullins: “What happened to us was wrong and we don’t want another couple to go through the pain and humiliation that we experienced.” Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is now wrestling with the arguments. Early in the argument at the high court Tuesday, Kennedy worried that a ruling for baker Jack Phillips might allow stores to post signs that they “do not bake cakes for gay weddings.”

But later in the argument Kennedy said Colorado’s human rights commission seemed “neither tolerant nor respectful of Mr. Phillips’ religious beliefs” when it found his refusal to bake a cake for the gay couple violated the state’s anti-discrimination law. The two competing expressions of Kennedy’s concern put on display his role as the decisive vote in a case that otherwise seemed to divide the liberal and conservative justices.

NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended ABC News reporter Brian Ross will no longer cover stories involving President Donald Trump following his erroneous report last Friday on former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The network on Tuesday confirmed the order by ABC News President James Goldston, who expressed his anger over the error on an internal phone call that was leaked to CNN.

Ross was suspended for four weeks without pay over the weekend. He had reported incorrectly that Trump, when he was still a candidate for president, had told Flynn to make contact with the Russians. Instead, Ross later said that Trump’s instructions came when he was president-elect, not a candidate. It was immediately seized upon by Trump as an example of “fake news.”

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is refusing to remove a 1938 painting by the artist known as Balthus that depicts a young girl in what some are saying is a sexually suggestive pose. The painting , entitled “Therese Dreaming,” shows the girl leaning back with her underwear visible. The late Polish-French artist is known for his erotically-charged images of pubescent girls.

An online petition that has garnered thousands of signatures on Monday urged the museum to rethink its decision to display the painting in light of today’s climate around sexual assault. The petition’s author, Mia Merrill, accuses the Met of “romanticizing voyeurism and the objectification of children.” Museum spokesman Ken Weine says visual art provides an opportunity for conversation “through informed discussion and respect for creative expression.”

DEERFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Police in a New Hampshire town are looking for Zippy, a beloved life-size elf on a shelf that usually can be seen at various sites leading up to Christmas. Zippy is a mannequin in a red onesie, a cap and mittens. He was last seen at the gate by Deerfield’s Veasey Park on Monday.

Deerfield Rescue Squad EMS captain Cindy McHugh says Zippy was in a beach chair with his sunglasses, an umbrella and a drink “taking in the sun.” A Facebook post from the Rescue Squad says, “This is not a joke or a game, we are very upset about someone choosing to ruin the fun for Deerfield’s children.” This is the third year Deerfield has had Zippy, who shows up after the town parade the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Delta flight from New York City to Seattle had to make a stop in Billings after the plane’s toilets stopped working and passengers couldn’t hold it any longer. The Billings Gazette reports that the direct flight diverted hundreds of miles south on Saturday to make the emergency bathroom stop. Delta says that upon landing in Billings, the plane had to taxi to a cargo area because a gate was not available. Delta says ground crews rolled a stairway to the airplane so passengers could “disembark to find relief of built-up pressures.” A flight from New York City to Seattle can take about six hours.

