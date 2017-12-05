AP PA Headlines: ‘Teacher of the year’ and new abortion bill

PA Headlines

Social studies teacher chosen as Pennsylvania’s best

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — A high school social studies teacher from near Williamsport is Pennsylvania’s 2018 teacher of the year. Loyalsock Township High School teacher Jennifer Wahl was given the honor Monday by state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera at a professional development conference in Hershey. She’s taught at the school for 11 years. Rivera calls her “an extraordinary educator” who cultivates “a supportive community for students to achieve.” She’ll be Pennsylvania’s entrant in next year’s national teacher-of-the-year competition.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for the Republican Pennsylvania legislative leaders who controlled the state’s contested 2011 congressional redistricting is trying to build the case that even if some people don’t like the resulting maps, that does not make them illegal. A group of Democratic voters are in court challenging the map, which has helped Republicans control most of the state’s congressional seats despite relatively even numbers of votes for Republican and Democratic U.S. House candidates.

An expert for the plaintiffs, Daniel McGlone, told a three-judge panel on Monday that the congressional district boundaries should have been created with no regard for the likely political outcome. Jason Torchinsky, representing Republican legislators, challenged him about whether the map is illegal, saying McGlone just didn’t like the way the process went.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are advancing a ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, supplying all the votes to move it out of committee. The state House Health Committee voted 16 to 10 Monday for Senate-passed legislation that also would restrict how most second-trimester abortions are performed. Pennsylvania law currently allows abortions during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The proposal would generally prohibit dilation and evacuation abortions, termed in the legislation as “dismemberment abortion.” The bill would allow exceptions when the mother’s life is at risk, or if she could suffer a serious, permanent injury. It doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he intends to veto the measure if it’s passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two women chained themselves to the doors of a downtown Pittsburgh building that houses U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office to protest the Senate’s tax bill. They told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette they have a host of objections to the Senate Republicans’ passing of their $1.5 trillion tax bill early Saturday. One of the women, Chelsey Engel, says it was “rammed through Congress irresponsibly and hastily by Toomey and his fellow Republicans.”

Among their complaints is it allows drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and drops the requirement in Obama’s health care law that people pay a tax penalty if they don’t purchase health insurance. Engel says blocking the building entrance Monday morning “is nothing compared to the havoc Republicans have just decided to unleash on the economy.” They wrapped up the protest by late morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is developing a way to handle anonymous reports of inappropriate sexual behavior in the state Capitol. Wolf said in a statement Monday that it’s part of making the Capitol safe. His office says it’s determining which agency will handle such reports, among other aspects of the system. No public reports of criminal sexual harassments or assaults have emerged from Pennsylvania’s Capitol in recent months.

But the Democratic governor says he’s heard disturbing stories of threatening and abusive behavior toward women in the Capitol. A Senate bill would bar non-disclosure agreements in Pennsylvania that attempt to stop people from reporting claims of sexual misconduct. A House bill would ban agreements that hide the names of elected officials and prohibit the use of taxpayer money for settlements.

