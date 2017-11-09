Clinton addresses future of health care in America

DANVILLE – What is the future of healthcare in America…that was a big topic of conversation during former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s keynote address at the National Health Symposium at Geisinger Thursday.

When discussing the Affordable Care Act, Clinton says it was a compromise, but it still covered 90-percent of Americans.

Clinton says politics can’t drive it backward, “It was outrageous to me that the people just voted to expand Medicaid and they’re governor said they’re not going to do it. Who appointed these people king? A democracy requires people to compromise.”

On the future of the children’s health insurance program, Clinton says there’s a reason to be nervous, “It’s very frightening to me that the congress really hasn’t authorized the children’s health insurance program. This is the first time where we’re really playing roulette with these kids and their families because states are going to have to shut down these programs.”

Clinton also expressed her concern with how the ongoing opioid crisis has been handled, “It’s disappointing to me that the new administration has only been giving rhetorical support. There’s no plan, there’s no new money, there’s no leadership. So communities and health systems are pretty much left on their own.”

Clinton was preceded by Howard Dean, former Governor of Vermont and Democratic National Committee Chair, who addressed the ongoing opioid crisis, mental health and other topics. Governor Tom Wolf spoke during the symposium luncheon, also addressing the opioid crisis. (Matt Catrillo)