5/11/17 Jamie Saleski, Republican candidate for Northumberland County Prothonotary, on her experience in the office and the issues facing the office. She will discuss her goals and objectives, and restoring the office’s reputation. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
May 11, 2017 |
