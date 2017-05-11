5/11/17 Andrew Plank, Republican candidate for Union County Sheriff, on his experience in the Union and Northumberland County Sheriff’s offices, and his goals and objectives, if elected. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
5/11/17 Andrew Plank, Republican candidate for Union County Sheriff, on his experience in the Union and Northumberland County Sheriff’s offices, and his goals and objectives, if elected. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
May 11, 2017 |
