Saturday AP PA headlines, Features, Sports, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system will soon have a new interim leader.

On Friday, the board of governors for the 14 schools announced that Clarion University of Pennsylvania President Karen Whitney will take over as interim chancellor Sept. 12. Whitney will succeed Chancellor Frank Brogan, who is retiring. Brogan is leaving following a report this summer that was highly critical of the university system’s governance structure and leadership, and which called for major changes.

The union representing faculty at the Pennsylvania State College and Universities issued a statement raising concerns about Whitney’s selection. The union says Clarion University has struggled under her leadership. But the union says it stands ready to work with her. Whitney had planned to step down as Clarion president in 2018. But now she will leave that post in September.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will induct a line-up of influential musicians spanning a wide range of genres to its Walk of Fame, including local favorites Jill Scott and Patti LaBelle. The class of 2017 features a star-studded list of musicians and artists from guitar virtuoso Sister Rosetta Tharpe to 1970s R&B group Sister Sledge, and Sound of Philadelphia acts McFadden & Whitehead and the Soul Survivors.

LaBelle is being inducted alongside Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx as part of the 1970s group LaBelle. An alliance board member says the honorees show why Philadelphia remains a hub for award-winning talent. An Oct. 4. Induction ceremony on the Avenue of the Arts will be followed by a gala at the Fillmore Philadelphia. The Music Walk of Fame has honored over 130 Philadelphia musicians since its inception in 1986.”

NEW YORK (AP) — They helped get Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly off the air. And now a liberal advocacy group is taking the same tack to get Fox News Channel to can Sean Hannity. Media Matters for America says it will start asking those who run ads on Hannity’s show to pull their marketing efforts. The group feels if the show starts hemorrhaging enough ad money, Fox will have no choice but to kill it. Fox had no immediate comment on the effort today.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city has refused to order the removal of a Confederate flag from a tiny piece of land next to an ice cream shop. Local news outlets report that an appeals board in Orangeburg voted 6-0 Thursday that the flag on a 130-square-foot (12-square-meter) parcel next to Edisto River Creamery doesn’t violate the city’s zoning laws.

The owner of the ice cream shop wanted the flag removed. The tiny piece of land was deeded to the Sons of Confederate Veterans a dozen years ago. Thursday’s decision can be appealed to a Circuit Court within 30 days. Bamberg Rep. Justin Bamberg represented the restaurant owner and said they’ll talk about whether to appeal.

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — Dining at farms is becoming a regular summer and fall event that runs the gamut from multicourse dinners to weekly burger nights. From California to Vermont, farmers are drawing customers to feast on foods raised in nearby fields. At Valley Dream Farm in Cambridge, Vermont, tourists return year after year for the weekly $65 dinners at the organic produce farm. The event also includes a hay wagon farm tour. Don Kruger is president of Kruger’s Farm Market in Portland, Oregon. He says the farm-to-plate dinners give farmers a chance to make a living. He says he couldn’t survive on farming alone.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Nationally known comedians will perform this weekend at the annual Lucille Ball Comedy festival in western New York, where the late comedy legend was born. Among highlights of this year’s festival: A celebration of what would have been her husband Desi Arnaz’s 100th birthday, and performances by Jim Gaffigan, Kevin James, Robert Klein and Lisa Lampanelli.

Visitors also can see the late comedian George Carlin’s handwritten notes and jokes. They’re showcased at the site of the future National Comedy Center, where they will have a permanent home when the museum opens next year. Both the festival and museum are in Ball’s hometown of Jamestown. The festival runs through Sunday.

The Philadelphia Phillies play the Colorado Rockies in Colorado on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today at 7:35pm and tomorrow at 2:35pm. You can hear the game on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio, and AccuWeather) continue on WKOK.com.

DENVER (AP) — The Rockies overcame an injury to starter Kyle Freeland in the 1st inning to beat the Phillies 4-3 on Friday night as Nolan Arenado homered to tie the game in the seventh inning and D.J. LeMahieu hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth. There was no immediate word from the Rockies on the nature of the injury to Freeland.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a go-ahead, three-run homer into the Allegheny River during a six-run seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 10-6 victory over the San Diego Padres Friday night. With Pittsburgh trailing 6-4 and two men on, Polanco gave the Pirates their first lead by sending a pinch-hit drive 434 feet onto the riverwalk beyond the right-field wall and into the river.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin’s and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to an extension that will keep the 45-year-old in Pittsburgh through the 2020 season. Tomlin is 103-57 in 10 years with the Steelers, during which they’ve captured one Super Bowl, been to another and earned five division titles.

