Healthcare insurance forum scheduled for Bloomsburg

Have questions about what’s happening with your health care?

SUNBURY – “Healthcare at a Crossroads” is a forum being hosted by the Susquehanna Progressives at the Bloomsburg Fire Hall on Wednesday, July 26 at 7pm. It’s a forum designed to educate the public on the potential healthcare reform, and answer your questions about the possible repeal of Obamacare this week.

This forum will be similiar to one held several months ago in Northumberland.

Dwayne Heisler, a progressive leader in The Valley, called in to WKOK to talk about the event, “Basically talking about the future of healthcare, the Affordable Care Act. We’re going to have speakers there from Geisinger, Sunbury Hospital, AARP. There’s a lot people right now have serious questions about what’s going to happen with their insurance.”

We asked Heisler, why should everyone attend? “You can go there and ask some experts about where they see this going and what can be done.” “Healthcare at a Crossroads” is a free event and is scheduled from 7pm-8:30pm. For more information please visit svprogress.org or WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)