Northumberland’s big Duke Street reconstruction underway

NORTHUMBERLAND — Slow goes now in Northumberland with detours associated with the Duke Street Reconstruction project. A two week detour is directing northbound traffic onto Fourth Street, King Street and Thirteenth Street, and southbound traffic will use Eighth Street, Queen Street and Sixth Street.

Phase one of PennDOT’s $13.7 million project includes work on the road between Seventh and Eighth Streets. PennDOT’s T. Jay Cunningham spoke about the work to be done this summer saying, “This summer we are going to do the first three phases. We will be reconstructing the upper couple blocks of Duke Street towards the end of town.”

Cunningham spoke about the challenge to detour traffic but maintain business access saying, “It was very difficult. We coordinated quite a bit with the borough, local officials, and businesses. We firstly met with all the businesses on Duke Street to understand their needs. We purposely chose the phasing very specifically so that we could maintain access to businesses during the project.”

There are 13 total phases in this 3 year reconstruction project. The project includes curb to curb reconstruction on Duke, Water, and King Street. The project focuses on improving the flow of traffic through major intersections with longer turning lanes and a larger turn radius.

PennDOT says a truck detour remains in effect and violators will be ticketed. All local businesses will remain open and accessible, according to a statement from PennDOT. More info: www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.

The project should be completed by June of 2020; PennDOT will hold an annual meeting to address the construction being done that year.

Here is the time frame identified by PennDOT:

JULY to OCTOBER

Implement phases 1-3 detour

Reconstruct northern section of Duke Street, 8th Street to 4th Street

UGI complete work on Duke Street

Aerial utility work on Duke Street (Verizon, PPL, others)

Aerial and underground utility work on Front Street

WINTER 2017-18