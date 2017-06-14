WKOK & CSIU Head visits Shamokin Head Start for reading and singing

COAL TOWNSHIP – WKOK’s Program Director, Mark Lawrence and the Executive Director of CSIU, Kevin Singer had some free time out of the office recently, and they used it to entertain some children. Remember back in kindergarten, when someone other than the teacher would read to you for story time? Now imagine how exciting it would’ve been if it was a person you’ve seen in the paper, or heard on the radio. That’s what happened to some kids at the Head Start program at the Northumberland County Career and Tech Center in Coal Township last month.

WKOK’s Mark Lawrence and CSIU’s Kevin Singer stopped by to read a story or two, and sing a few songs with the boys and girls. The kids were very into the story, so much so that they want to enhance it with their own take on the stories. Kevin Singer, executive Director of CSIU brought a treat for the kids, his guitar and Mark Lawrence hammed it up with finger puppets. The kids learned a little about the guitar, and sang some songs and had a great time. (Chris Elio)